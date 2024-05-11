Onduparaka’s loud voices plot another fairytale

Onduparaka’s rise to the Uganda Premier League in 2016 was a charming tale, fueled by the passionate support of their vibrant fans.

However, mid-way through their seven-year tenure at the top, trouble started. The club was marred by off-pitch challenges that culminated in their relegation last year.

Under the reins of their player-coach Caesar Okhuti, this season in the betPawa Big League, the team dangerously flirted with relegation to the third division but have witnessed a miraculous turnaround that has firmly positioned them in the fiercely contested promotion race.

The Caterpillars occupy fifth in the table with 38 points, trailing Lugazi and Kataka in third and second with three and four points respectively.

Notably, the latter has played a game more and will be absent from this weekend’s fixtures.

Despite a tricky schedule, the Caterpillars remain optimistic about returning to the topflight. But to do that, all their systems have to be working together in tandem.

On Tuesday night, the club’s leadership spearheaded by the directors Benjamin Nyakuni and Mercy Munduru convened an online meeting with about 82 fans to strategize for the remaining matches.

“The club decided to meet the fans for strategic planning ahead of our final four games,” Godfrey Drabe, their media officer revealed.

Onduparaka fans have remained loyal amidst hardships.

Jamal ‘Big Jammie’ Ahmed, the fans’ chairman highlighted key points from the session as they try to rewrite the 2016 story.

“We have been sensitizing the fans about discipline which is paramount in the final bend,” Jamal said. He elaborated further: “We’re activating a serious drive through the leadership of our 132 clusters and 28 WhatsApp groups so that we can mobilize fans for both home and away games and improve the welfare to motivate the players.”

The impact of this effort will be tested today when the club hosts Booma in their penultimate home game of the season before daunting away journeys to fellow contenders Police and Mbale Heroes. They will conclude the campaign at home against Calvary.

Elsewhere, other contenders Police, Lugazi and Mbale Heroes travel away to Kiyinda Boys, Kigezi and Blacks Power respectively.

Betpawa Big League

Sunday fixtures – 4pm

Young Elephant vs. Kaaro Karungi - Nwoya

Kigezi Homeboyz vs. Lugazi - Kabale

Onduparaka vs. Booma - Arua

Kiyinda Boys vs. Police - Betharm City

Kyetume vs. Calvary - Nakisunga Ssaza