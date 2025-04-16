Onduparaka start reaping from organization

Onduparaka’s emergency drive to arrest their rapid decline in the Fufa Big League is beginning to pay off.

The former topflight side’s future hung in balance after angry fans caused chaos in Arua protesting a string of poor results following a defeat to Ntugasaze. In the heat of the moment, club chairman Benjamin Nyakuni threatened to dissolve the club but later opted for a broad-based management system. This saw the appointment of a five-man interim committee to steer the club through its crisis.

That decision is now bearing fruits both on and off the pitch. The Caterpillars registered their highest gate collections of the season as they edged Busoga United 2-1 at Greenlight Stadium. Junior Andama and Jimmy Oola scored in either half to return the team to winning ways.

“A total of Shs5, 466,200 was raised through the match day collections,” the interim committee announced. “We are grateful for this incredible support, which will strictly be used to manage club activities, including motivating players and staff, and meeting logistics requirements for our next away fixture.”

The victory lifted Onduparaka into the top eight with 25 points, two clear of Busoga United who sit in the last safe position.

Elsewhere, Kigezi Homeboyz held Blacks Power to a 1-1 draw in a match played under difficult, waterlogged conditions. Nigerian forward Innocent Maduka had given the Lira side an early lead in the 25th minute, but the soggy pitch proved a great leveler for the hosts making it hard to secure the win.

Despite the setback, Blacks Power remain top of the table with 38 points, one ahead of Buhimba Saints who were held to a goalless draw by Ntugasaze in Hoima.

Gaddafi missed the chance to close the gap after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Paidha Black Angels in a match that had to be completed on Tuesday due to heavy rains. They stay third on 35 points, three ahead of Calvary in fourth.

At the other end of the table, Kigezi, Booma, Arua Hill and Myda occupy the four relegation spots.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Results

Kigezi Homeboyz 1-1 Blacks Power

Buhimba Saints 0-0 Ntugasaze

Paidha Black Angels 2-1 Gaddafi

Onduparaka 2-1 Busoga United

Kiyinda Boys 2-0 Booma