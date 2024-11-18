One final push for Uganda Cranes

A match ago, Uganda had all the power to end top of Group K of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

But after the 2-0 home defeat to a country they have never beaten, anywhere - South Africa, all the Cranes can do is finish strong.

Uganda, who had already qualified before their game against South Africa, wrap their qualification campaign away to Congo Brazzaville, a country they have beaten five out of nine times, on Tuesday.

At the same time, South Africa will be hosting South Sudan, a country that only won their first game in five last week when they beat Congo 3-2, in Cape Town.

That result in Juba confirmed Uganda and South Africa’s qualification with two matches to spare.

Make amends

Uganda can now make amends in Brazzaville for their uninspiring display at Namboole last Friday but topping group, which helps one get seeded in the finals draw, is entirely in South Africa’s hands.

Nonetheless, the Cranes will go out and try to do their job.

‘We understand the importance of this game and we are committed to giving our best to ensure we end the campaign on a high note,’ said Cranes captain Khalid Aucho.

Coach Paul Put echoed his captain’s pledge, saying the players “should be able to react positively in our final group game against Congo.”

“We will react like the true Uganda Cranes on the pitch on Tuesday.”

Decent record

Uganda and Congo have faced off nine times including two friendlies, African Games, Afcon tournament, the World Cup and Afcon qualifiers.

The most recent was the 2-0 victory at Namboole in September. Uganda have won five of the nine, losing three and drawing the other.

Paul Put wants to end on a high. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

However, one statistic that will worry the Cranes is that Uganda have never beaten Congo away. South Africa top Group K on 11 points, one more than Uganda after five matches.

Congo and South Sudan, who are both out of the running for Morocco Afcon 2025, have four and three points respectively.

Team news

With qualification secured, coach Put could give some of his fringe and bit-part players a chance to either start or have more playing time.

It will be interesting to see if Timothy Awany will continue in central defence having got his first start of the qualifiers last Friday, in which he put in a decent shift.

Another interesting scenario is whether the Belgian will drop Taddeo Lwanga, whose terrible miscalculation led to South Africa’s opening goal, to the bench or retain him as a way of showing he still believes in him.

Youngsters Calvin Kabuye, John Paul Ddembe, Hakim Kiwanuka, who came on in the South Africa game, and Shakif Kwikiriza will be hoping Put has an eye on them.

But generally, the coach is expected to maintain the majority of the team that has carried the qualification torch throughout.

Uganda will be making their eighth appearance at the Nations Cup finals, which will be played in Morocco in December 2025 to January 2026.

Team in Congo

Goalkeepers: Isima Watenga (Golden Arrows, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (Venda, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces, Ethiopia)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (KCCA, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africaine, Tunisia), Isaac Muleme (Victoria Zizkov, CCzech Republic), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Bevis Mugabi (Famagusta Anorthosis, Cyprus), Timothy Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Halidi Lwaliwa (Al Ain SC, Saudi Arabia), Geofrey Wasswa (Ethiopian Coffee, Ethiopia)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin II, USA), Taddeo Lwanga (APR FC, Rwanda), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa, Uganda), Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Denis Omedi (Kitara, Uganda), Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara, Uganda), Shafik Nana Kwikiriza (KCCA, Uganda), Rogers Mato (FC Brera Strumica, North Macedonia), Steven Mukwala (Simba SC, Tanzania), Calvin Hope Kabuye (Sandvikens If, Sweden), Hakim Kiwanuka (SC Villa,Uganda), John Paul Dembe (Bk Hacken, Sweden)





Afcon 2025 qualifiers

Group K, Matchday Six

Tue, Nov 19: South Africa vs South Sudan

Tue, Nov 19: Congo vs Uganda

Group K Table Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

S. Africa 5 3 2 0 13 5 8 11

Uganda 5 3 1 1 7 5 2 10

Congo 5 1 1 3 4 11 -7 4

S. Sudan 5 1 0 4 6 9 -3 3

Uganda vs Congo head-to-head

Games played: 9

Uganda wins: 5

Games lost: 3

Games drawn: 1

Matches

Jul 21, 1965: Congo 2-1 Uganda, African Games

Nov 12, 1965: Congo Brazzaville 2-1 Uganda, Friendly

Jan 26, 1973: Uganda 3-1 Congo, Friendly

Mar 6,1978: Uganda 3-1 Congo, Africa Cup of Nations finals tournament

Feb 29, 2012: Congo 3-1 Uganda, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Jun 16, 2012: Uganda 4-0 Congo, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Nov 12, 2016: Uganda 1-0 Congo, Fifa World Cup qualifiers

Nov 12, 2017: Congo 1-1 Uganda, Fifa World Cup qualifiers