One goal could do in Namboole

The Pamoja Chan 2024 co-hosts Uganda Cranes will meet the title holders Senegal in the last quarterfinal with a desire for a first senior tournament semifinal on the continent since the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ghana.

Since losing their tournament opener to Algeria 3-0 in Namboole on August 4, Uganda under coach Morley Byekwaso has fought but they meet the West African side, which views the tournament as three matches away from a successful title defence.

Only one country has successfully retained a Chan title, Morocco who won it on home soil in 2018 and again in Cameroon three years later.

For a long time in this century, Senegal was identified in the continental and global football space by their class of 2002.

The group comprising El Hadji Diouf, Baba Bouba Diop, Khalilou Fadiga, Ferdinand Coly, Omar Daf, Salif Diao and captain Aliou Cisse lost the 2002 Afcon final to Cameroon on penalties in Bamako, Mali.

The same group under coach the late Frenchman Bruno Metsu would months later return to stun title holders France in the tournament opener in Seoul, South Korea before giving Africa its first-ever quarterfinal appearance at the Fifa World Cup.

By 2018, things had changed fast around Senegal because of the generational star in Sadio Mane. They lost the Afcon 2019 final to Algeria in Cairo, Egypt but they returned to win the same tournament in 2022 when they beat Egypt in the final in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Ismaïla Sarr and company together with the coach Cisse are living legends back home.

That Afcon triumph sparked Senegal to pick more continental silverware within months; winning five Confederation of African Football (Caf) competitions’ titles in a row in less than two years.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) picked up the Chan 2023 crown in Algeria under coach Pape Thiaw, Beach Soccer Afcon title in Mozambique, the Afcon U20 trophy in Egypt and the Afcon U17 crown in Algeria.

At the Pamoja Chan finals, Senegal is one the five teams which conceded just a goal during the group stage phase. Along with Sudan, their Group D had four teams and they each played three matches compared to three other groups.

Kenya who topped Group A, Mauritania and Tanzania in Group B also conceded once but with each playing four matches.

Senegal coach Souleymane Diallo is handling the Lions of Teranga at major competition for the first time and his backline has had a consistent back four of Daouda Ba at right back, Baye Assane Ciss and Seyni Mbaye Ndiaye in central defence with Joseph Layousse Samb having left-back duties.

Only Ciss gave room to El Hadj Malick Sembene in their final group match against Sudan. That consistency is worth noting for Uganda who seek to beat Senegal for a third time in a row.

The two teams faced off in a Pre-Chan 2024 Three-Nation tournament and Uganda won 2-1 with Arnold Odong and Patrick Kakande scoring at Black Rhino Academy Stadium in Karatu, Tanzania on July 24.

Two years ago, the Cranes beat Senegal 1-0 in the group stage phase of the Chan 2022 finals in Algeria at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba.

In that match, Ugandan goal keeper Nafian Alionzi saved Cheikh Sidibé’s penalty ten minutes before Milton Karisa struck the winner on 33 minutes. In Byekwaso’s team, Karim Watambala and the suspended Hillary Mukundane remain the only Cranes’ survivors.

For Senegal, Serigné Koita and Aboudoulaye Dieng were part of their squad in Algeria and they are in Kampala too.

Allan Okello dancing through the Guinea defence.

Previously, Uganda had met Senegal at the last 16 stage of the 2019 Afcon and the latter won 1-0 scored by Mane on 15 minutes at the Cairo International Stadium. Cranes’ captain Denis Onyango conceded a penalty and still kept out Mane on 61 minutes.

In the past eight meetings, Senegal has previously visited Uganda twice and never lost. On June 9, 2012, Godfrey Walusimbi’s penalty on 87 minutes saved the Cranes’ blushes for a 1-1 draw at Namboole during the 2014 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers.

Prior, Mathias Kaweesa’s 69th-minute goal canceled Thiaw’s sixth-minute goal for a 1-1 draw in Nakivubo on January 13, 2001 during the 2002 Afcon Qualifiers.

Senegal’s backline at this tournament, the history therein in recent meetings with the Cranes, the level of the stage, their pedigree against a fiery Namboole backyard that has seen Uganda score eight times in three matches, creates room for a tight contest.

In 22 Chan matches, Uganda has scored first on seven occasions, won four times including the group stage wins over Guinea and Niger, drawn twice and lost once.

Notwithstanding the power of decisions of video assistant referee (VAR) technology, a goal could simply split both sides.

Uganda’s attackers Jude Ssemugabi, Allan Okello, Reagan Mpande and Kakande ought to know that. The same message could be ringing loud for Senegal’s Christian Gomis, Serigne Moctar Koïté and Ameth Niang.

ROAD TO QUARTERFINAL

UGANDA CRANES

Uganda 0-3 Algeria

Guinea 0-3 Uganda

Uganda 2-0 Niger

South Africa 3-3 Uganda

SENEGAL’S TERANGA LIONS

Senegal 1-0 Nigeria

Senegal 1-1 Congo

Sudan 0-0 Senegal

UGANDA VS. SENEGAL HEAD-TO-HEAD

Uganda wins: 2

Games drawn: 3

Senegal wins: 3

MATCH HISTORY:

Jan 13, 2001: Uganda 1-1 Senegal (Afcon, Draw)

Mar 24, 2001: Senegal 3-0 Uganda (Afcon, Senegal Win)

Jun 9, 2012: Uganda 1-1 Senegal (Fifa World Cup Qualifier, Draw)

Sep 7, 2013: Senegal 1-0 Uganda (Fifa World Cup Qualifier, Senegal Win)

Jun 5, 2017: Senegal 0-0 Uganda (International Friendly, Draw)

Jul 5, 2019: Uganda 0-1 Senegal (Afcon, Senegal Win)

Jan 18, 2023: Senegal 0-1 Uganda (Chan 2022, Uganda Win)