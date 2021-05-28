One last push for Group D outfits in Fufa Women Elite League

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Three sides in contention, only one slot to play for. That is the situation in Group D of the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL), in which Lango Queens on two points plus Wakiso Hills and Ehcos both on one but with a goal difference of -1 and -5 respectively, are battling to finish second and take up the final slot in the playoffs quarterfinals due this weekend. Lango have just one assignment to be sure of their place in the last eight of this truncated FWEL season; beat She Maroons, who qualified atop of the group with a game to spare.

“We have been poor at the goal mouth despite creating chances freely but we hope to sort that,” their coach Patrick Bongo, said ahead of yesterday’s rest day.

Wakiso and Ehcos, however, will hope that the rest day and early qualification did not take the steam out of She Maroons, who won two games on the bounce, instead.

If Fufa, insist on not changing the fixture (as was the case for Group B and C) to have both games played at the same time, then by the time Ehcos and Wakiso meet at midday, they will be aware of their fate as the Maroons-Lango encounter is slated for 9am.

Wakiso coach Swalley Kamya has blamed his players’ lack of concentration for their return of one point thus far.

But if they need some consolation, then they will have it from David Okwara’s admission that his side Ehcos have a “little problem in defence.” Maybe it is bigger as they lost 6-1 to She Maroons on Tuesday but they were dragged back into contention by their 1-1 draw with Lango the next day.

Ehcos had a blessing in disguise in that game as their keeper Sarah Anyipo hobbled off in pain allowing for Grace Ikalam, initially fielded outfield, to come in goal and steady the ship.

“We trust her (Ikalam) to do a good job even if the other one (Anyipo) doesn’t get well,” Okwara said.

mmuziransa@ug.nationmedia.com