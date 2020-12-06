Only El Merriekh repeat will do for Vipers to earn Caf progress

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Vipers arrived at the Hotel Coral Khartoum in Sudan with a depleted squad and only armed with belief that they can pull off a mini-miracle against Al Hilal this afternoon.

Hilal drew first blood at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende last weekend with a 1-0 Caf Champions League first leg win, and Vipers will need to evoke the memories of the 2018 sweet triumph over El Merriekh - the other Sudanese powerhouse.

The circumstances that precipitated that 2-2 aggregate limp over Merriekh weren’t as dire as there are at the moment.

Forced to fly out minus six core squad members due to positive Covid-19 cases, Vipers will also be fighting to eclipse their away losing jinx.

Vipers played with a hyped intent at the tail end of the second half and club tactician Fred Kajoba talked about opting for a similar approach in Sudan.

“There is a chance that we can get a positive result and qualify,” he said.

Hilal Serbian manager Zoran Manojlović played a thoughtful ball retention approach at Kitende and is expected not to open up but pounce on any chance to kill off the contest.

With Halid Lwaliwa, Abdul Karim Watambala, Abraham Ndugwa, Geoffrey Wasswa, Milton Kariisa and Livingstone Mulondo out of the picture, Kajoba will turn to a fresh defence backline to close out the hosts.

CAF Champions League

Preliminary round

Today, December 6

Al Hilal Club (1) vs. (0) Vipers

Omdurman Stadium | 4pm

Vipers vs. Sudanese 0pposition

28/11/ 2018:

El Merriekh 2-1 Vipers

05/12/ 2018:

Vipers 1-0 El Merriekh

