Only first will keep Cranes at Namboole

In football, as in life, the tallest tree isn’t always the first to bear fruit. But for the Cranes at Chan 2024, finishing at the very top of Group C is the only way to keep their knockout-stage journey rooted at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Caf’s confirmed knockout schedule makes the stakes clear. If Uganda win the group, they line up in Quarter-final 3 against the runners-up of Group D, right here in Kampala on Saturday, August 23.

Win that, and Semi-final 2 is also at Namboole three days later. Even if the Cranes stumble in the last four, the third-place playoff is still on home turf.

Only the final, scheduled for Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre on Saturday, August 30, would take the Cranes away from home.

Second option

Finish second, and the picture changes dramatically. The runners-up of Group C are slotted into Quarter-final 4 against the winners of Group D, but that match is in Zanzibar’s Amaan Stadium.

From there, any potential semi-final would take Uganda to Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The roar of 40,000 home fans, the familiarity of Namboole’s turf, and the comfort of eating their own food — all gone in one slip down the standings.

That’s why Monday’s clash with South Africa carries more than just bragging rights.

Who has the initiative?

Yet, it’s not all in Uganda’s control. Should Algeria win their two remaining matches — including Friday’s against Guinea, they will finish top even if Uganda beat Bafana Bafana.

History hasn’t been kind in this fixture. The Cranes have never beaten South Africa in any setting — but Chan 2024 offers a fresh canvas and a rare chance to paint a different picture. Three points on Monday would not only help change that history but also ensure Uganda progress beyond a six-edition group stage exit.

Remaining humble

Now, as Ugandans, we need to be humble, here. Even if the top spot remains out of reach, a win would still be monumental for a country that has no clue what life beyond the group stage feels like.

Still you can’t help but wonder what topping the group would bring. It would provide a psychological edge, a logistical boost, and a physical advantage rolled into one.

The energy from the Namboole stands fuels every tackle and run. The absence of travel fatigue keeps bodies fresher, while the comfort of routine helps minds stay sharp.

In a competition where margins are razor-thin, these are the details that decide whether you scrape through or impose yourself.

Yet, the most important thing remains clear: group progression is what truly matters, and it will be celebrated whether Uganda finishes first or second.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG (postponed to 2025)

Date: August 02-30, 2025

Host Cities (Group Stage)

Group A | Nairobi: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group B | Dar es Salaam: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

Group C | Kampala: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria

Group D | Zanzibar: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Group C, Monday results

Uganda 2-0 Niger

South Africa 2-1 Guinea

Friday, August 15

Guinea vs Algeria, 5pm

Niger vs South Africa, 8pm

Monday, August 18

Algeria vs Niger, 8pm

South Africa vs Uganda, 8pm

Group C

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Uganda (H) 3 2 0 1 5 3 +2 6

Algeria 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4

South Africa 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4

Guinea 3 1 0 2 2 5 −3 3

Niger 2 0 0 2 0 3 −3 0

How Uganda can stay home

If Uganda finish first:

Quarter-final 3: 1st C vs 2nd D — Namboole, Saturday, August 23

Semi-final 1: Winner QF3 vs Winner (1st B vs 2nd A) — Namboole, Tuesday, August 26

Third-place playoff: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 — Namboole, Friday, August 29

Final: Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani — Saturday, August 30

If Uganda finish second:

Quarter-final 4: 1st D vs 2nd C — Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Saturday, August 23