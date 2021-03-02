Onyango ankle problem worries Sundowns, Cranes

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

With the influx of players crossing to play football abroad, Uganda Cranes often carry injury concerns for big star players ahead of crucial spells.

It has happened before with names like David Obua, Geoffrey Massa, Faruku Miya and even skipper Denis Onyango.

The latter yet again is the worry for the Cranes’ technical team ahead of this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers following an ankle problem at the weekend.

Onyango was taken off at half-time as his club Mamelodi Sundowns beat Algeria’s CR Belouizdad 5-1 in Algiers to keep top of Group B in the Caf Champions League on Sunday.

“The injury is not so bad but he (a Belouizdad player) landed on my ankle as he chipped the ball over me,” Onyango explained his situation at full-time after the encounter played in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The injury is a blow for Sundowns who travel to face DR Congo’s TP Mazembe on Match Day 3 business of the group on Friday.

Sundowns lead that pool with six points while Mazembe, who have Cranes’ left-back Joseph Ochaya in their ranks, are second on two points from as many matches.

Yet, Cranes under Johnny McKinstry are also preparing to face log leaders Burkina Faso at home on March 22 and a visit to Malawi on March 30 to wrap up Group B in the 2022 Afcon Qualifiers.

“But I hope I will be fine in a few days. The medical team will try and assess it. It’s a little bit swollen but I will be fine as time goes on,” Onyango said.

Burkina Faso leads Group B with eight points from four matches while Cranes are a point adrift. Malawi has four points while South Sudan is bottom with three.

Caf Champions League

WEEKEND RESULTS

GROUP B

Belouizdad(ALG) 1-5 Sundowns (RSA)

GROUP C

Wydad Casa(MAR) 4-0 KaizerChiefs RSA

