Onyango: Back Okwi, the Cranes

Former Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango has called on fans to avoid playing a comparison game between himself and his armband and goalkeeping successors.

Isma Watenga, Charles Lukwago, Simon Tamale and Mathias Kigonya, all summoned to prepare for Uganda’s away friendly to South Africa due Thursday, have the first shot at impressing in goal.

“A goalkeeper who steps in should give his best and should not feel any pressure to do what Onyango did because we are different people,” Onyango, 35, told Daily Monitor.

Onyango, who retired from national duty after Uganda’s shock failure to qualify for the delayed 2020 Afcon finals, is fresh from winning his eighth South African league title after Mamelodi Sundowns defended their gong at the weekend.

He clinched the title just over a week after his friend and Al Ittihad striker Emmanuel Okwi was named Cranes skipper, taking on from him.

Best luck for new skipper

Okwi tol this newspaper last week that Onyango had congratulated him and wished him the very best in the striker’s new role.

Onyango, the only goalkeeper to ever win the African Player Of The Year accolade - in 2016 - believes both his goalkeeping successor and Okwi deserve fair judgement and all the support they can get.

“People should allow them and the team to grow through the games without putting too much unnecessary pressure on them,” counselled Onyango.

“It is a new challenge for them so they will need all the support from everyone.”

Onyango is the only Ugandan to ever lift the Caf Champions League trophy (2016) and play in the Fifa Club World Cup as well.

With eight Premier Soccer League (PSL) now under his belt, he is officially the most successful foreign player in South Africa.

Former Sundowns teammate, Liberian Anthony Laffor, is next with seven South African league titles. He now plays for Chippa United.

Three of Onyango’s league titles came at SuperSport United and five with his current club and 2016 Caf Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns.

Onyango is also remembered for helping Uganda end 39 years of football captivity by qualifying for and featuring at the 2017 Gabon Afcon finals.

He captained the country at Egypt 2019 Afcon, which would also be his last.

The Cranes start their Fifa Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September with a trip to Kenya. Mali and Rwanda are the other group opponents.

