Onyango backs Cranes to regain mojo

It is still a pipe dream for Uganda Cranes jostling with the heavyweights at a World Cup showpiece.

The increment in the number - from 32 nations to 48 - for the 2026 World Cup in North America has reawakened a competitive spirit in the Uganda Cranes camp.

Retired former captain and skipper Denis Onyango, just like Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic believe it is mission impossible with early preps and belief.

Fufa too, joined the bandwagon by joining hands with Nile Breweries to launch a fundraising drive dubbed 'Cranes Kabbo' campaign that will water the gigantic dream to fruition.

According to John Paul Ssemakula, the Nile Breweries Connections Manager, they feel proud to associate with Fufa and the Uganda Cranes in bid to realize the dream of playing at the biggest stage of football.

"We believe this is a dream that can be achieved through collective effort and it is the reason why we are here today to launch the Cranes Kabbo campaign,” he said.

Onyango factor

The 'Cranes Kabbo' drive will have every Nile Special bottle purchased grant Shs50 will go towards supporting the campaign and it started last week.

With Onyango, arguably Ugandan football biggest export and the 2016 Africa based player, as the ambassador, the organisers felt launching it amidst the ongoing World Cup frenzy imperative.

According to Ssemakula, the target is to collect at least Shs400m for the start but this can stretch even beyond this target.

Onyango had aroused mixed feelings when he tweeted his national team 'return' with many yearning for him to return from the early Cranes retirement.

"I’m proud to always associate with the national team even after my role as an active player.

“I feel proud to be part of this noble cause of giving a push to the Uganda Cranes in achieving the dream of qualifying to the World Cup.

“Nile Special was with us in qualifying to Africa Cup of Nations twice and I believe this lucky charm will continue with this new target," Onyango revealed.

He assured fans that the current crop can accomplish the task even if he doesn't change his mind.