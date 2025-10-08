Onyango bench role key to Put

When Denis Onyango was once again named in Uganda Cranes' 26-man squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Botswana and Algeria, headlines wrote themselves. A legend was back.

The shock was not just that he had returned - four years after hanging up his gloves internationally - but that he had not started in either of the matches against Mozambique and Somalia at Namboole last month.



In his place, Jamal Salim - who had also been exiled from Cranes' duty for a while under unclear circumstances - reclaimed the No.1 shirt and delivered two assured performances.

Two clean sheets against Somalia and Mozambique. Composure, command, and crucial saves. So where does that leave Onyango — the iconic, commanding figure who once carried Uganda to the 2017 Afcon after a 39-year absence?



Experience vs. form

It’s a conundrum with no easy answer. Onyango, now 40 and serving as a backup goalkeeper at Mamelodi Sundowns, returned to the national setup reportedly at the behest of coach Paul Put, who valued his leadership, big-game experience, and presence in camp.



Put has since defended the decision to bench Onyango, stating that the veteran remains 'important off the pitch'.

But many fans and pundits view this as almost sacrilegious. For a man who captained Uganda through some of its most defining football moments, being consigned to the bench feels like an anticlimax - or worse, a misstep.



The silence from Onyango himself only deepens the mystery. He hasn’t spoken publicly about the decision, nor much about his return. Not even after he wasn’t reinstated as captain, a role now held by Khalid Aucho.

Has Onyango accepted a mentor’s role quietly? Or is he biding his time for a fair shot? Yet, Salim’s return complicates the plot. His performances haven’t just been solid - they’ve arguably been career-resurrecting.

His club form at Richards Bay (South Africa) and his display in Kampala justify his selection.

Rookies closed out

And then there’s Nafian Alionzi, who once rivaled Ismail Watenga and got valuable minutes when both Onyango and Jamal were unavailable. Now, he’s slipped to third choice - a harsh reality for a keeper who seemed on the cusp of being Uganda’s long-term No.1.



This raises a strategic question: Is summoning Onyango now slowing the transition process? While his mentorship is invaluable, does his presence block the path for rising talent - especially with Afcon 2025 around the corner and heavyweights Tunisia, Nigeria, and Tanzania looming?



Some insiders even suggest Onyango played a role in convincing Jamal to return, proving the healthy rapport the two share. For Put, this might be the ideal balance: keep a trusted lieutenant in camp, have a trusted starter in goal, and groom depth.



But the million-dollar questions remain: How long will Onyango stay without playing?, did he need to come back - or is this a farewell tour in disguise?, will we ever see him in Cranes' colours on the pitch again?