Onyango clean sheet gives Sundowns perfect start

Denis Onyango believes he still has a chance to win the Caf Champions League title once more with South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Uganda Cranes’ skipper was part of Sundowns’ winning team in 2016 but the side has since stopped at the quarterfinal stage thrice in each of the last five attempts.

Onyango however is keen on building the momentum for the title again this season. And while carrying the armband, he duly showed that with a clean sheet as Sundowns beat Sudanese opponents Al-Hilal for a perfect Group A start last week.

Themba Zwane struck the winner inside eight minutes at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Friday evening. He landed onto a poor back pass by Walieldin Khedr before coolly beating custodian Ali Abu Eshrein.

Onyango, the only Ugandan to win this trophy, wasn’t busy for the greater part of the contest but he was occupied in the closing stages.

Ibrahim Mustapha forced him to produce a low save while Zwane proceeded to make a clearance off the line following Khedr’s header.

However, Sundowns top the group which has record 10-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt, who did not play as they were away at the Fifa Club World Cup in UAE.

League leaders Sundowns, after playing Baroka in the league yesterday, now prepare to face another Sudanese club Al-Merrikh at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Omdurman on Saturday. That comes a day after Al Ahly played Hilal at the same venue.

2021-2022 CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

MATCH DAY 1 RESULTS

GROUP A

Sundowns (RSA) 1-0 Al Hilal (SUD)

GROUP B

Horoya (GUI) 0-1 ES Setif (ALG)

Raja (RSA) 1-0 Amazulu (RSA)

GROUP C

Etoile (TUN) 0-0 CR Belouizdad (ALG)

Esperance (TUN) 4-0 Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT)

GROUP D

Wydad (MAR) 3-0 Sagrada Esperança (ANG)

Zamalek (EGY) 2-2 Petro de Luanda (ANG)

