Onyango ends retirement, back for Uganda Cranes

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has returned to the Uganda Cranes fold ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.

The former African footballer of the year is making a comeback to the Cranes squad after he announced his international retirement in 2021 after Uganda failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Uganda Cranes Head Coach, Paul Joseph Put, has today announced the 26-man squad that will represent Uganda in the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Somalia and Mozambique.