Onyango; I couldn't miss Mawejje's last dance

South African first choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has barely offered Ugandan shotstopper Denis Onyango a look-in at Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

Onyango is literally spending sleepless nights trying to recapture his starting berth and wouldn't like any slightest distraction.

And then came former Cranes colleague Tony Mawejje's testimonial matches against the current Uganda Cranes team and theirs that participated in the 2017 Afcon tourney after a 39-year agonising wait.

Onyango, benched in his side's 2-1 win over Chippa United over the weekend, has asked for special permission to at least feature in today's match at Lugogo and opt out of the Saturday encounter against the same team at Masaka Recreation Ground. He should be in contention again for Sundowns on Sunday against AmaZulu at home - albeit from the bench again.

"This was one moment I can't afford to miss.We have to start this culture of sending off great performers with dignity and also to encourage those still active to fight for consistency in their playing careers like Mawejje," Onyango told Daily Monitor.

He is adamant he can get a second bite at the cherry at his club if he continues to be positive and working hard.

" I have gone through this situation before and I will overcome. I have come back briefly to support my 'brother' Mawejje because he has diligently served Ugandan football and deserves a befitting send off," Onyango added.

According to Mawejje, who officially hang his boots at the end of last season with relegated Police, fans that will come for his 'last dance' will have a chance to watch players that thrilled them back then.

" Be sure of catching players like Onyango, Dennis Iguma, Joseph Ochaya, Godfrey Walusimbi, Vincent Kayizi, Hassan Wasswa, Mike Sserumaga, Brian Umony, Dan Wagaluka Geoffrey Massa and Geoffrey Sserunkuma in action," Mawejje revealed.

The proceeds from both matches will help the former box to box midfielder start up a fully fledged academy majoring in unearthing midfielders at a tender age.

Locally, Mawejje played for KCC, Police (twice) and URA.His professional stint saw him ply his trade for Valur, Tirana, Haugesund, Golden Arrows,Prottur,Al-Arabi and IBV in a largely illustrious club career that spanned to close to 20 years.

Mawejje, 36, spent 13 years with the national team and left an indelible mark as a workaholic midfield enforcer who wore the Cranes jersey with sheer pride and with his heart on the sleeve.

"I could have pushed on playing but I feel it is time to leave the stage for the young boys to show what they have in their tanks," he says with a tinge of satisfaction.