Onyango reaps more reward for setting bar higher

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Few sportsmen in the country can claim to match the profile Denis Onyango has built for himself over the years.

The Uganda Cranes captain remains one of the most recognisable sportsmen following a stellar career in which he has won several accolades as an individual and with club and country.

This includes being voted the 2016 African Player of the Year (African based) following his starring role as South African side Mamelodi Sundowns lifted their maiden Caf Champions League crown in 2016.

He was also instrumental as Uganda ended 39 years of wait to qualify to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon.

And with no signs of slowing down following another brilliant start to the season for the 35-year-old shot stopper, successes seem inevitable.

The latest in a long line of on- and off-field feats is the announcement of the former SC Villa goalkeeper as ambassador of betting firm, Gal Sports Betting (GSB).

Advertisement

“I have always set the bar high for myself with everything I do. But to now be a Brand Ambassador for Gal Sport Betting, makes me content that I have progressed to a new level,” said Onyango, who is expected to reap huge financial rewards from the partnership.

“We share a passion for developing sports and supporting Ugandan talent. And we believe this new partnership will yield amazing results for all sports fans in Uganda and across Africa,” GSB brand manager Paul Kigula said of the partnership.

Onyango has been in fine form this season, keeping 10 clean sheets in 14 games to help Sundowns coast to a five-point lead over SuperSport and Moroka Swallows in the South African DStv Premiership.



