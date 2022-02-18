Onyango’s Sundowns aim to make most of Merrikh scalp

Until now, Denis Onyango feels he could have kept out Baroka FC attacker Richard Mbulu’s strike late on to guide his side Mamelodi Sundowns to a narrow victory on Monday night.

But the league leaders Sundowns instead conceded to that effort, settling for a 1-1 draw. They didn’t have much time to look over that spilled milk and instead flew out on Tuesday to Egyptian capital Cairo for Caf Champions League business.

The 2016 winners will face Sudanese side Al Merrikh on match day two in Group A at Al Ahly’s Al Salam Stadium tomorrow.

Merrikh can’t host matches in Sudan because they violated Caf standards and another group side Al Ahly, tutored by Pitso Mosimane, came to their rescue.

“As part of the tight historical relations between Sudan and Egypt, Al Ahly SC accepted Al Merrikh SC’s request to play their home games of the Caf Champions League group stage at Al Salam Stadium,” read part of a statement from Al Ahly’s website.

It now means Onyango and company will play twice in Cairo over the next week. Sundowns meet Al Ahly on match day three next Friday and to manage the pressure, Manqoba Mngqithi’s men ought to pick three points tomorrow.

Sundowns are however without forward Gaston Sirino who suffered a nasal fracture in the 1-0 win over Sudanese opponents Al Hilal thanks to Themba Zwane’s eighth-minute goal a week ago.

Experienced Onyango may be needed again in Cairo during the moments when Sundowns loses its shape.

Merrikh had to play Al Ahly last week but that group opener didn’t happen as the latter were only returning from the Fifa Club World Cup in UAE.

Now Mosimane’s side resumes their quest for a record 11th title away to Al Hilal in Cairo tonight.