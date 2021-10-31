Onyango saves five penalties as Sundowns win and spectators return

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango saved five penalty shootout kicks to help Mamelodi Sundowns win a South African cup competition as a Covid-19 ban on spectators watching local games ended on Saturday.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 36-year-old Ugandan starred as Sundowns edged Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time in the MTN 8 final in the Indian Ocean city of Durban.

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango saved five penalty shootout kicks to help Mamelodi Sundowns win a South African cup competition as a Covid-19 ban on spectators watching local games ended on Saturday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.