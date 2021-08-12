Onyango set for Cranes return

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Former Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango is set for a sensational return to the national team fold.

Daily Monitor understands the Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper is set to be included in coach Micho Sredojevic’s squad ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the start of next month.

Onyango announced his retirement from international football on April 12 after over 16 years of service.

This followed an audio attributed to him where he called out Fufa president Moses Magogo over the administrator's derogatory statements after the latter termed football played by the Chan team as "shitty."

Onyango who is a Champions League winner, and three-time Caf XI goalkeeper helped Uganda end a nearly four-decade absence from Afcon with a Gabon 2017 appearance.

He was also named African Player of 2016 (based in Africa), the only goalkeeper ever to win the accolade.

During an interview with the weekly KFM Sports show a fortnight ago, Onyango expressed no desire to return to the national team fold.

He however, retains a strong relationship with Coach Micho Sredojevic who he worked with at SC Villa and Ethiopian side St.George. Micho who returned for his second stint in second Cranes stint at the start of this month.

The Cranes begin their World Cup qualification campaign away to Kenya on September 02 before hosting Mali four days later.



