Onyango tells Cranes to aim for three to get one

Uganda have had six opportunities to beat South Africa and on each the Cranes have fallen short.

Two of those came in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers, both of which Uganda lost. They include the 1-0 defeat at Namboole in 2004 courtesy of a Benni McCarthy penalty.

Two others were friendlies, a defeat and draw for Uganda, and another stalemate in Cosafa Cup, where the Cranes featured as guests.

The most recent one is the 2-2 draw in the Afcon 2025 qualifiers in Johannesburg in September, which gave the Cranes a taste of what Friday’s clash at Namboole could look like.

Overall, three defeats and as many draws is far from gorgeous, but the latter gives encouragement that if the Cranes can get the fourth draw on Friday, then a slot at Morocco Afcon 2025 will be secured with a match to spare.

Don’t settle for less

However, celebrated and former Uganda captain, Denis Onyango, believes that the mindset for the boys should be to shoot for the moon, for even if they miss, they will land among the stars.

"The only advice I can give the boys is to fight for three points,” the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper told Daily Monitor on Wednesday.

“As much as we need only one point to qualify, you can never go into the game trying to get a draw. "You always fight for three points. If the three points don't come, you get one point, which is also good for us to qualify.”

Onyango has spent nearly 20 years playing his football in South Africa, and knows a thing or two about Bafana Bafana.

"The boys should not to panic, just play their usual game at Namboole and try to get the best out of each other for the best for the country because it's a very big opportunity for them to qualify for the next Afcon before Uganda hosting Pamoja 2027.”

Onyango is a former captain of Uganda Cranes. PHOTO/COURTESY

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will jointly host the 2027 Nations Cup finals.

"Three points will make it even better,” added Onyango, who played at Gabon 2017 Afcon and captained Uganda to the 2019 edition in Egypt, “and sweeter because when it's time for seeding during Afcon, Uganda could qualify as a top seed, which would put them in the pot with some of the best countries.

Tough for both countries

"So it's a very good thing for the Cranes to get three points at Namboole, but they must give a good fight because they're playing a very good team.

"It's a very difficult game for both countries, but mostly I think it's more difficult for Uganda because they're playing at home, they are under pressure.”

Onyango expounded: "South Africa already have an upper hand because they are playing the last game at home against South Sudan, which might be easy for them to win.

"But also, they have an advantage over Congo Brazzaville because they beat them 5-0 in South Africa and went and drew in Congo. So on head-to-head, they have an upper hand.

"But for Uganda, if results don't go our way against South Africa (and Congo beat South Sudan), it will be very difficult when we go to play Congo Brazzaville away.

'So we need to finish the business at home to take the pressure away from the boys in the final away match.”

Uganda top Group K on 10 points, two ahead of South Africa. Congo and South Sudan are on four and zero respectively.

Been there, done that

Onyango, who retired months after the failed 2021 Afcon qualifiers, himself knows the world of pressure having lived it all his professional life and won while at it.

By far the most decorated Ugandan footballer, Onyango’s accolades read 11 league titles with Sundowns, a Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup, African Football League, three Nedbank Cups, two Telkom Knockout gongs, and the MTN 8 for a total silverware collection of 20.

He is also the first goalkeeper to win an Africa-based Caf Player of the Year award in 2016.

Onyango has appeared in several Caf XI and PSL XI teams, as well as played in the Fifa Club World Cup and helped Uganda end four decades of Afcon absence with the 2017 appearance in Gabon.

Clearly, both South Africa and Uganda have given a lot to Onyango, just as he has given back to them.

It is almost split loyalties for him. South Africa is his second home. But on Friday, Mzansi will have to take a back seat for Onyango’s heart will be right where home is.

Uganda vs South Africa head-to-head

Games played: 6

Games won: 0

Games drawn: 2

Games lost: 4

The Matches

Afcon 2025 qualifiers

Sep 6, 2024: South Africa 2-2 Uganda

Fifa 2006 World Cup qualifiers

Mar 26, 2005: South Africa 2-1 Uganda

Oct 10, 2004: Uganda 0-1 South Africa

International friendlies

Jun 10, 2021: South Africa 3-2 Uganda

Jul 10, 2012: South Sudan 2-2 Uganda

Cosafa Cup

Jun 4, 2019: Uganda 1-1 South Africa