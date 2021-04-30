Onyango to face former boss Mosimane

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Denis Onyango and his South African club Mamelodi Sundowns will meet their former boss Pitso Mosimane after the Caf Champions League quarterfinal drew them against Al Ahly.

Sundowns will meet their former manager who resigned last September to take on a new challenge with the Egyptian giants.

Mosimane then won a record ninth Caf Champions League title for Al Ahly with a victory over nemesis Zamalek.

The 56-year-old is regarded as the most successful coach in South African football with five league titles won with Sundowns.

He is widely credited for building the fabric of former Cranes’ skipper Onyango, Hlompho Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Kennedy Mweene among others and it will be an emotional reunion when the legs come next month.

Sundowns, who topped Group B, face Group A runners-up Al Ahly whom they beat 5-1 on aggregate to the 2019 semi-finals. The Egyptian side avenged to win 3-1 on aggregate last season.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another Uganda Cranes’ player Taddeo Lwanga with Simba SC, will face South African side Kaizer Chiefs.

Simba topped Group A with 13 and defensive midfielder Lwanga managed four clean sheets in five of the matches.

The 1974 semi-finalists Simba are keen on a run under coach Didier Gomes to become the first East African club in the region to win this silverware.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

QUARTER-FINALS

Al Ahly SC (EGY) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

MC Alger (ALG) vs. Wydad AC (MAR)

CR Belouizdad (ALG) vs. Espérance (TUN)

Kaizer Chiefs (RSA) vs. Simba SC (TAZ)

First Legs - May 14 & 15, Second Legs - May 21 & 22

2020-2021 CAF CL QUARTER FINALS

Simba (TAZ): Reached semi-finals in 1974

Al Ahly (EGY): Record nine-time champions, title holders

Sundowns (RSA): Champions in 2016

CR Belouizdad (ALG): Debut appearance in the last eight

Waydad (MAR): Two-time champions, last in 2017

Kaizer Chiefs (RSA): Debut quarter finals appearance

Espererance (TUN): Four-time champions, latest in 2018-19

MC Alger (ALG): Champions in 1976

dkyeyune@ug.nationmedia.com