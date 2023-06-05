Onyango, Vipers join party, Algeria tilt trip

Uganda and Algeria will each play at least two matches in the upcoming Fifa international break, one of which against each other.

Coach Micho Sredojevic's Cranes are expected to face Cameroon - hosts of Uganda's home game because of no Caf certified stadium back home - in a friendly before June 18's Afcon 2023 qualifier against Algeria in Douala.

Only 24 hours in Cameroon

On their part, coach Djamel Belmadi's Desert Foxes will host Tunisia in Annaba, Algeria, two days after facing Uganda - part of preparation for the final Afcon qualifying round in September.

The date for Uganda's trip to Cameroon is not public yet. That of Algeria was due on June 16, but has since been pushed ahead by a day.

According to Algerian media as of yesterday, Belmadi's side will now fly a chartered flight to Douala City in Cameroon just a day before facing Uganda - a request made by their coach.

They will immediately "fly back to Algeria in time for the friendly against Tunisia," Echorouk,

Algeria's leading Arabic-language newspaper, reported.

Back home in Uganda, the Cranes continued preparing for the must-win clash with some new faces joining the drills.

Onyango lifts mood

Victorious Vipers SC players like Milton Karisa, Henry Mukundane and Issa Mubiru among others were due to train with the national team after helping their club to the Uganda Cup glory on Saturday.

Earlier, the camp had been boosted by Cranes legend and former captain, internationally retired Denis Onyango, who trained with the goalkeeping department on Friday.

Long time understudies Salim Jamal, Isma Watenga and Nafian Alionzi, as well as Norman Angufidru, were later seen pictured at training with Onyango and Cranes goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba.

The most decorated Ugandan footballer and Cranes leader, Onyango's presence brings invaluable learnings and motivation to the group ahead of the steep mountain against Riyad Mahrez-led Algeria.

Uganda end their quest for making Afcon finals due in Ivory Coast in January and February next year with an away tie against Niger in September, with Algeria wrapping things up at home to Tanzania.

Uganda must beat Algeria in Douala and later in September, Niger, while hoping Tanzania falter in the Taifa Stars’ fixtures, for the Cranes to qualify.

Both the Cranes and Taifa Stars are tied on four points apiece.

For Niger, who are bottom on two points, to qualify they must beat Tanzania and Uganda and pray the latter duo also lose to Algeria.

Only the top two in the group qualify. Algeria already qualified after winning all their first four matches.

The Cranes are seeking a return to Africa's elite table of men for the first time since Afcon 2019 Egypt.

Ivory Coast Afcon 2023 Qs

June 18

Tanzania vs. Niger

Uganda vs. Algeria

September fixtures

Niger vs. Uganda

Algeria vs. Tanzania

Group F standings

P W D L GD Pts

Algeria 4 4 0 0 6 12

Tanzania 4 1 1 2 -2 4

Uganda 4 1 1 2 -2 4