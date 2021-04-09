Onyango wants Shs100m from two betting companies over image rights infringement

The South Africa-based goalkeeper signed a one-year deal in February with Gal’s Sport Betting paying him $30,000 (Shs110m) over the next 12 months

Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango wants two local betting companies, Melbet and Paragon Bet, to pay him Shs50m, each for using his image to promote their products without his permission.

In a letter to the managing directors of the said companies, through his lawyers, Muwema and Company Advocates and Solicitors, the South Africa-based star wants the companies to pay for “unauthorized use” of his image.

“Our client’s attention was recently drawn to advertisements carried by both Melbet and Paragon Bet on their social media handles to promote their products for the Uganda Cranes against Burkina Faso and Malawi which adverts bore our client’s image,” the statement signed on April 6, 2021, reads in part.

This unauthorized use, Onyango, says “is a deliberate violation of his image rights give the fact that he is an ambassador for Gal Sport Betting, “another entity in the same business.”

The South Africa-based goalkeeper signed a one-year deal in February with Gal’s Sport Betting paying him $30,000 (Shs110m) over the next 12 months.

“The purpose of this letter therefore is to demand that you desist from future usage of our client’s image to promote your products and to further demand that you each pay Shs50m as compensation for violation of his image rights,” the letter concludes.

Onyango has also lodged a complaint with the Uganda National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Authority requesting that they reprimand the unwelcome conduct of the two companies for image right’s violations.







