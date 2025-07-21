Open race for Uganda Cranes gloves

Former Uganda Cranes captain and legendary goalkeeper Denis Onyango may have departed the Chan camp, but his brief cameo in the residential setup has left behind a selection conundrum.

The puzzle has ignited a three-way goalkeeping race that could define Uganda’s hopes of finally breaking their Chan group stage curse.

Vipers rookie Denis Kiggundu has stunned observers by making the final three-man goalkeeping squad, edging out Nec’s experienced shot-stopper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

The Kitende graduate now stands on the cusp of an even greater surprise: usurping the more seasoned Joel Mutakubwa (Bul ) and newly-signed Crispus Kusiima (URA) to claim the Cranes' No.1 jersey when the tournament kicks off at Namboole Stadium on August 4.

Uganda has been drawn into a tricky Group C, facing Algeria, Guinea, Niger, and South Africa.

With Onyango now back at Mamelodi Sundowns for pre-season, the burden of identifying the man to guard Uganda’s goal falls squarely on the shoulders of Billy Kiggundu, the installed goalkeeping coach whose appointment through unofficial channels has raised some eyebrows.

Who is number one?

Despite the questions surrounding his entry, Kiggundu now holds the keys to Uganda’s goalpost puzzle - and his decision could shape Cranes’ Chan trajectory.

On paper, Kusiima looks like the safest bet. Calm under pressure, with sharp reflexes and an authoritative command over his backline, the former Kitara custodian has reportedly impressed coach Paul Put and his lieutenants Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza.

However, Mutakubwa - one of the few with Chan experience - is determined to stake his claim. Towering and experienced, his ability to read the game and dominate aerial balls could prove invaluable in high-stakes group fixtures.

Yet it is Kiggundu, the least experienced of the trio, who is turning heads. Fresh from pushing Vipers’ Congolese number one Alfred Mudekereza in club training, Kiggundu has brought that same fearless energy into the Cranes camp.

His explosive reflex saves, work ethic, and vocal presence during drills have made even the coaching staff take notice.

“Everyone has equal chances because all the goalkeepers in camp are in good form and are capable. I believe the team will do a good job even without me,” Onyango revealed.

The Chan tournament, which has seen Uganda fall at the group stage in all six previous appearances, offers no room for goalkeeping errors.

Joel Mutakubwa is the most experienced of the current goalkeepers in the national team.

Onyango’s presence, though brief, helped elevate the standards and pass down wisdom - but now the decision lies with the coaching staff.

With the Pre-Chan tournament in Arusha offering a final testing ground against Kenya, Tanzania, and Senegal, the gloves are well and truly off.

A final choice will likely be made after a crucial closed-door meeting between Put, Byekwaso, and Muhumuza.

Whether it’s Kusiima’s composure, Mutakubwa’s experience, or Kiggundu’s raw talent and hunger, one thing is certain - the race for Uganda’s No.1 spot is wide open.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG

Date: August 02-30, 2025

Host Cities (Group Stage)

Group A: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group B: Tanzania: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

Group C: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria

Group D: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Uganda Group Matches

Aug 4: Uganda vs Algeria, 8pm

Aug 8: Guinea vs Uganda, 8pm

Aug 11: Uganda vs Niger, 8pm