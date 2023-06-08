Opondo dropped, again

Uganda Cranes head coach Micho Sredojevic has named the squad that will face Algeria in the penultimate game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

After 10 days of residential training in Kampala, the coach trimmed the team to 23 players that will travel to Cameroon on Friday morning (2:45am). In all, the delegation has 35 persons.

It should be noted that Uganda Cranes will host Algeria on June 18, 2023 at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon.

The squad named has three goalkeepers, eight defenders, five midfielders and seven forwards.

In Cameroon, the team will play a friendly game against Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, June 14. This will serve as a precursor for the game against Algeria.

Uganda is third in Group F on four points same as Tanzania while Algeria leads the Group on 12 points. Niger is bottom on two points.

Fufa executive committee member Issa Kakaire Magoola is the Leader of Delegation.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers



Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay FC, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (St. George FC, Ethiopia), Nafian Alionzi (URA FC, Uganda)

Defenders

Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Gavin Kizito (Al Ittihad SC, Egypt), Abdu Azizi Kayondo (CD Leganes, Spain), Joseph Ochaya (Al Makwloon Al Arab, Egypt), Halid Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Gift Fred (SC Villa, Uganda), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA FC, Uganda), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruganga (FC Austin, USA), Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isma Mugulusi (Makedonikos FC, Greece)

Forwards

Milton Karisa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa, Uganda), Rogers Mato (KCCA FC, Uganda), Faruku Miya (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey), Emmanuel Okwi (Erbil SC, Iraq), Fahad Bayo (MFK Vyškov, Czech Republic), Richard Bassangwa (Wadi Degla SC, Egypt)

Officials