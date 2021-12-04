Origi tames Wolves to take Liverpool top of Premier League

Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi celebrates after he scores his team's opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on December 4, 2021. JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Origi's low finish from Mohamed Salah's cut-back moves Liverpool a point clear of the Blues and two ahead of Manchester City, who face Watford later on Saturday

Divock Origi struck deep into stoppage time to take Liverpool top of the Premier League with a last gasp 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

