Orogot’s American dream starts finely

Sprinter Tarsis Orogot is optimistic that 2022 could be the year he breaks barriers in the senior ranks after flying to the University of Alabama in the US last month.

The 19-year-old, who is on a four-year scholarship, started his spell in the US with huge positives after powering to a national record (NR) over the 200m indoor race at the Charlie Thomas Invitational at Bryan-College Station in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

Running the 15th race of the 200m dash on the maroon tartan on the day, Orogot posted a time of 21.36 seconds while in the Alabama University bib.

“Indoor is totally different, it’s challenging,” he said after a career indoor debut.

His time was ranked the seventh best on the day after all the 17 races. Matthew Moorer, who was in the 16th race, produced the overall best time of 20.89.

“I had never seen an indoor track before, I had never entered blocks on the indoor track. It is very different with the climbs and slopes,” said the lad who finished fourth in the 200m final during the World U20 Junior Championships in Kenya capital Nairobi last August.

“Body wise, I felt good but it’s now all about learning how to run in an indoor track. My coach will have that sorted.”

Owing to the lack of exposure and facilities, Ugandans rarely compete indoor.

Orogot’s time beat the previously NR mark of 21.59 set by Emmanuel Tugumisirize at the John Thomas Terrier Invitational in Boston, US, on January 28, 2017.

Orogot, a kinesiology student, also holds the 100m and 200m NRs over the junior and senior ranks.

And there could be more to come from the youngster inspired by 200m world champion Noah Lyles, especially with the new training programmes he’s got.

At a glance

Tarsis Orogot

Nickname: ‘Gonya’

Born: November 24, 2002

Major events: 100m and 200m

PB: 10.35sec (100m) and 20.37sec (200m)

Coach: Dennis Manzo & Perpetual Mbutu

Major Honours: Uganda 100m and 200m junior and senior NRs, World U-20 200m Finalist (finished 4th)

