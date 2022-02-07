Orogot’s American dream starts finely

Big ambition. Orogot is hoping to make a major breakthrough in the senior ranks of sprinters. PHOTO / COURTESY

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The 19-year-old, who is on a four-year scholarship, started his spell in the US with huge positives after powering to a national record (NR) over the 200m indoor race at the Charlie Thomas Invitational at Bryan-College Station in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

Sprinter Tarsis Orogot is optimistic that 2022 could be the year he breaks barriers in the senior ranks after flying to the University of Alabama in the US last month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.