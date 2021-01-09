Our less glamorous truth about sports facilities could come to a head during W. Cup qualifiers

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

When St Mary’s Stadium received the all-clear to host continental matches in March of 2017, few expected it to be umbilically linked to international and continental football. Yet here we are nearly four years and a pandemic later.

The 25,000-seater stadium has been thrust into the limelight by circumstance. One shudders to think how things would have panned out had Lawrence Mulindwa opted to invest his money elsewhere!

Such an eventuality would have seen Uganda stage its Afcon qualifier against South Sudan and Caf interclubs home legs on foreign soil. That this did not see the light of day is a relief, but certainly no cause for celebration. Things could yet come to a head if Uganda’s Covid-19 curve does not level off before June.

If we continue to hear sombre accounts of slow progress towards combating the pandemic, then do not expect satellites to beam back TV signals of a 2022 World Cup qualifier out of Namboole. Covid-19 patients will instead be compelled to see the scarcely sweeping lawn of Mandela National Stadium.

While recent events bound St Mary’s success to Namboole’s demise, there is no guarantee that the former will distract from the latter’s sense of jeopardy.

Last year, African football governing body, Caf, outlined a laundry list of requirements for both St Mary’s and Namboole to fulfil so as to stage World Cup qualifying matches. The pandemic forced Namboole to repurpose before even trying to reset its trajectory. This leaves St Mary’s as – in many respects – a last line of defence.

While Mulindwa has proven to be particularly adept at pulling rabbits out of a hat, asking him to play knight in shining armour yet again encapsulates what’s wrong about Ugandan sport. The government has been culpably slow to respond to a call to invest in sports infrastructure.

A few years ago, many people were left drunk with fear and dismay when Uganda opted to host the World University Netball Championship in a ramshackle arena.

Uganda had not stumbled on the knowledge that it was going to host the global showpiece.

No. Neither was it blind to the hazards that awaited it if it continued to float sedately. Yet that is precisely the path it chose to take. There was troubling inaction right until the rump end when officials awoke from their slumber to erect an ‘arena’ that quite honestly crumbled into an eyesore.

The story of sports infrastructure in Uganda is a patchwork that reflects a less glamorous truth. This truth that hardly inspires confidence is couched in inaction.

Think of the high altitude training centre in Teryet that is yet to be actualised a decade on since a promise was first made! The infrastructure that eventually shoots up is led by events more than principle. Because of this, such infrastructure often drifts inexorably towards a crossroads.

Namboole best captures this sentiment. If the multi-purpose sports facility continues to host Covid-19 patients in June as Uganda plays its first 2022 World Cup home qualifier on foreign soil, will this eventually turn out to be a proverbial kick up the backside? Your columnist would not bet on it!

Dire situation

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, the only international public football facility in the country, has severally failed Fifa and Caf inspection and with Covid-19 patients using it, it is unlikely that government will renovate it before June.