Oyiwrorth: The story of the teenager in Cranes set up

Allan Oyirowth who? That is the question even the keenest of Ugandan football followers have kept on asking after the rookie Amus College student made it to the final Uganda Cranes squad gearing up for World Cup qualifiers against Guinea and Somalia this weekend.

His mercurial exploits are more pronounced in school, lower divisions and Masaza football but in a way, Oyirowth defied the odds to make it into Paul Put's final cut at the expense of seasoned players.

Amus College deputy coach Moses Ssekasana is not part of the surprised lot, and he predicts the lad is destined for even bigger opportunities.

"The plain truth is that Oyirwoth is a gifted footballer. As an attacking midfielder, he also excels as a number ten and is dangerous when he is in possession of the ball. He is a consummate goal scorer and has already netted a couple in the lower divisions with Myda," Ssekasana revealed.

Word is rife that the teenager is on course to join Newcastle youth team soon after an excellent outing with Amus at the 2023 ISF World football schools’ championship in Morocco where he emerged top scorer with 10 goals as his team finished 17th out of 28 schools.

A loan deal to record league champions SC Villa was also said to be mooted during the off-season.

“He is a modern day midfielder who has attacking and defensive qualities and is also physically strong,” Villa assistant coach Morley Byekwaso said of the prodigy who he also worked with briefly at the KCCA junior team after the youngster made the move from Kibuli SS to Amus.

According to Sekasana, Oyirwoth attracted interest in Morocco including Crystal Palace youth team but he is still work in progress, which the Newcastle scouts pledged to work on. If he excels with the Cranes the opportunities will obviously swell," Ssekasana told Daily Monitor.

Oyirwoth was the most valuable player at the national schools tourney in Fort Portal mid this year and repeated the same in Feassa games in Rwanda in August as his school finished fourth overall.

Last month he was also named tournament MVP at the masaza cup where he turned out for Gomba.

"I'm very happy that from school football I have made it to the national. It is not easy but I have worked for it. I'm going to work hard and play in the team. I will do my best,” the youngster, perhaps excitedly, also revealed World cup ambitions in his first interview with the Fufa media department.

On paper Oyirwoth’s natural game appears to be what the Cranes need.

A midfielder who can break up play but also initiate attacks and contribute offensively and plays with good energy.

None of the selected midfield options in Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Bright Anukani, Hudu Mulikyi seems to offer that but it is highly unlikely that Oyirwoth will be thrown in at the deep for a fixture against Guinea.

Full Names: Allan Oyirwoth

Nick name: Pogba

Parents: Wilfred Oceng & Aidha Ongiera

Date of Birth: January, 23 2007

Place of Birth: Amor, Pakwach

Education: Ayara Primary School, Packwach Modern Nursery & Primary School, St Joseph College Layibi, Kibuli S.S, Amus College School

Strong Foot: Right

Clubs played for: Amor Young Heroes, Packwach Super Eagles, MYDA Tororo), Mawokota, Gomba (Buganda Masaza Cup)

Top Honours: Champion, 2022 East African Football Championship, Most Valuable Player (2023 USSSA Boys Football championship), 2022 Ateker Cup champion with Tororo team

Fifa 2026 WC qualifiers

Friday: Guinea vs. Uganda

Nov 21: Somalia vs. Uganda