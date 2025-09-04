Pamoja breaks Chan free from Afcon shadow

For years, the African Nations Championship was the forgotten cousin of the Africa Cup of Nations, often acknowledged yet rarely celebrated. Chan2024 must have rewritten that script.

From the packed “moving stadium” trains of Kampala to the buzzing fan zones on the shores of L. Victoria in Kisumu, Kenya and the glittering floodlit nights on the beautiful coastline of the imposing Indian Ocean in Dar Es Salaam, the tournament stepped into the spotlight as a true continental showpiece.

East Africa choreographed a month-long festival of pride and possibility. “I want to thank the presidents and the people of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda for staging what has been the most successful edition of Chan in the history of the competition,” Caf President Patrice Motsepe declared at his press conference in Nairobi.

“On days when the national teams were playing, it was ecstatic…now there’s an opportunity to capitalise on that energy,” added Jermaine Egesa, a Ugandan commentator with years of experience covering Caf competitions.

Triumphs, lessons

Cameroonian administrator Murum B Divine, Managing Director of Africa Sports Management, applauded the three nations.

“Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya did a marvellous job. In all, it was above average,” he told this paper. The organisation was impressive. Stadiums were refurbished, logistics largely smooth and cross-border travel between Kenya and Tanzania ran without major hitches. Yet challenges emerged.

Inconsistent ticketing systems in Kenya caused frustration while Uganda’s visa restrictions deterred some travelling fans. There was also the small matter of ticket hoarding and reselling on black markets at higher prices, along with a significant number of fakes.

“Uganda requires a visa; this also needs to be worked on. During Afcon [2027], movements need to be free so that fans can go to the countries easily,” Divine observed. These insights highlight a dual truth that Pamoja Chan set anew operational benchmark but Caf and host nations still have areas to improve.

Referre Shamirah Nabadda applauds fans.

A new standard?

Kenya’s head coach, Benni McCarthy, couldn’t emphasise the tournament’s value for local players better. “CHAN has been a massive benefit for us,” the South African notes. “It gave our players the chance to compete at a very high level. The confidence and exposure they’ve gained will go a long way.”

About 13 of the Uganda Cranes players at Chan have been called to the senior team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Somalia. Earlier editions often struggled to produce consistently high-quality matches but not the just-concluded.

This time, however, excitement built through the knockout rounds, culminating into a memorable final. Felicite Manohantsoa put Madagascar ahead inside ten minutes before Youssef Mehri equalized. Oussama Lamlaoui then fired Morocco into the lead, only for Toky Rakotondraibe to level midway through the second half.

But the decisive and golden moment came in the 80th minute when Lamlaoui struck a stunner from the halfway line to seal both the title for Morocco and the Golden Boot for himself.

“I saw some of the fan parks for people who could not watch matches at the stadium and what has been absolutely clear is that the quality of African football is improving and becoming world-class,” Motsepe remarked on the quality on display.

The numbers back him. A total of 90 goals were scored which is 63% more than the 55 scored in 2022 and ten more than the previous record of 80 set in Rwanda 2016. Lamlaoui’s six-goal tally was the best-ever after Ayoub El Kaabi’s record nine in 2018.

Chan has proven to be a talent showcase. Kenyan lead striker Ryan Ogam is heading to Austria, Guinea’s Alhassane Bangoura to Algerian giants MC Algiers in an estimated Shs700m move while Uganda’s Allan Okello has reportedly attracted an almost $1m offer.

More work needed

Fan attendance varied across the three hosts. Uganda and Kenya reported sell-out crowds for host-nation games with online ticket rush lasting only a few hours therefore creating an electric atmosphere. Tanzania, however, struggled where even the semi-final between Madagascar and Sudan playing in an almost empty 60,000-seat stadium.

“It is important that the authorities in Tanzania make a concerted effort to bring young people to the stadium… the right ambience is crucial for a major tournament like this,” said veteran Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, who has covered Chan since its inception.

Vibe in the fan zones

Despite such gaps, Chan 2024 emerged as a triumph for supporters. Kenya and Uganda exited at the quarter-final stage but stadiums and fan zones buzzed with energy.

Nicholas Musonye, chairman of Kenya’s Local Organising Committee, hailed the fan zones’ initiative. “This was a brilliant idea to ensure that all Kenyans felt like a part of the action. It has been a huge success and those who didn’t get tickets still shared in the passion,” Musonye who previously scolded Kenyans for loving European over local football noted.

Homabay (Kenya) Governor Gladys Wanga reechoed Musonye’s thoughts: “Most of our people could not go to Nairobi to watch the match so we thought, why not give them a chance here? The people are vibrant and supporting the team as though they are at Kasarani.”

Uganda introduced the innovative “Tulumbe ku Gaali” train service, which ferried fans from Kampala City to Namboole. Inside the “moving stadium,” supporters sang and waved flags.

“The vibe inside the train was ecstatic. We would arrive in Namboole already fired up, even if just minutes before kickoff,” said a Ugandan fan Antony Wafula. Uganda Railways reported that more than 3,000 fans used the train on match days. The initiative did not only eased traffic but also created a unique atmosphere that extended the stadium experience across the city. Looking ahead, many believe the Standard Gauge Railway, if completed in time, could link fans across East Africa for Afcon 2027.

Tech-savvy fans

Kenyan journalist Zachary Oguda couldn’t stress the importance of digital engagement for the younger generation better than this. “Caf should improve on broadcasting & digital reach. Our national TVs are barely watched by these young kids. Let them have these games on YouTube and their platforms.

He adds: “They should use short-form content (TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts) to showcase goals, skills and behind-the-scenes moments. Fan voting for MVPs and Team-of-the-Tournament also drives interaction,” he chipped in.

The noisy vuvuzelas were banned but no problem! During the group games in Uganda, young fans went viral with meme-inspired T-shirts. Though the Loc banned them, some designs reached over a million online views, giving the tournament unexpected publicity. These examples prove that East Africa’s football passion extends well beyond stadiums.

As Oguda put it: “There’s need for strategic marketing, digital engagement, fan zones and creative initiatives.”

Unity in complexity

While this was the first time Chan was held by three co-hosts, it gave it a distinctly African flavor with fans and analysts heaping praise on its diversity and sense of unity.

“Different venues with different cultures gave it a more African feel. There was a better sense of unity,” noted Tanzanian cultural analyst Mwanahadija Mshomari. Yet co-hosting was not without complications. Multiple governments, visa requirements and high travel costs created barriers.

Obayiuwana cautioned: “Personally, I am not in support of three countries hosting any major Caf tournament. Travel inside Africa is expensive and Caf has to deal with three separate governments,” the British-Nigerian weighed in.

Still, the co-hosting proved that African tournaments can celebrate diversity, spread economic benefits and foster regional pride only if operational hurdles are resolved.

Big potential

Motsepe also highlighted success in sponsorship and media. “The quality of football, attendance at the stadiums and viewership worldwide, plus the enormous commercial interest… there’s abnormal engagement from the private sector to sponsor football.”

Morocco won for the third time.

Indeed, during the month-long tournament, the Cecafa Club Championship, Kenya Premier and Women’s Leagues secured multi-million-dollar sponsorships. Experts like Oguda, however, continue to stress digital investment. National TV alone cannot reach Gen Z and millennial audiences. Streamed matches, social media highlights and influencer partnerships turned Chan into a continental spectacle. Incentives such as monetary awards for top players and Caf-backed scouting combines, Oguda argued, would further enhance Chan’s reputation as a talent incubator.

Beyond Chan

The lessons of Pamoja Chan 2024 are clear that the tournament has immense potential but fan engagement, visa harmonization and media strategy require refinement.

“If you consider that Afcon brings bigger stars, then you are going to have a cracking atmosphere for a very electrifying tournament,” Egesa reflected, looking ahead to the 2027 Afcon in East Africa.

Ultimately, Pamoja Chan 2024 lifted the tournament from Afcon’s shadow. It now stands as a showcase in its own right with the audience and credibility to shine. Educationist and Uganda Cranes fan Nathan Tatyamisa tickles the authorities.