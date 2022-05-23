Party like a first ever

The emotions ran high in the stadium as Milton Karisa scored in the sixth minute, the exact time Fufa had gazetted for the football fraternity to honour retiring Police captain and former Uganda Cranes midfield dynamo Tony Mawejje. After the jubilations had cooled off, referee Ali Sabila granted Mawejje his lifetime sendoff memory.

Vipers ruthlessly stung the stunned Cops with more goals from Bobosi Byaruhanga and Yunus Sentamu.

The ecstasy in the mammoth crowd was deafening and animated when the final whistle was blown.



The trophy handover by Fufa president Moses Magogo and Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa was well choreographed with blazing fireworks that shook the villages around Kitende.

The merrymaking entered another phase, with fans rushing for selfies with their heroes and then partying. Drinks were on the house except for those with different tastes who dug into own pockets.



Eddie Kenzo, King Micheal, Diamond Oscar, Winnie Nwagi and other musicians, serenaded the fans well into the midnight.

It was a trendsetting trophy party with near-perfect organisation, one that set a milestone in the local football folklore.

