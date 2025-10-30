Paul Put at crossroads

When Fufa announced Belgian Paul Joseph Put as the new Uganda Cranes coach on November 2, 2023, the mandate was clear: qualify for Afcon 2025, improve Uganda’s World Cup qualifying performance, and build a competitive, sustainable squad.

Unlike previous coaches, Put was given the freedom to select his own backroom staff, blending Belgian expertise with Ugandan support to strengthen every area of the team.

And over the past two years, he has delivered tangible results. Uganda secured qualification for Afcon 2025 with key victories over South Sudan and Congo, alongside a critical draw against South Africa.

With this, the Cranes will be making a return to the Afcon finals next month in Morocco — their first appearance at this stage since Egypt 2019.

In World Cup qualifiers, the Cranes finished second in a challenging group featuring Algeria, Mozambique, Botswana, Guinea, and Somalia — recording vital wins and proving their competitiveness on the continental stage.

Beyond competitive fixtures, friendly internationals and Chan qualifiers allowed Put to test his squad, rotate players, and build tactical depth.

Deeper Look at the numbers

Across two years, Put presided over 25 matches as the Uganda Cranes coach — 10 in World Cup qualifiers, six in Afcon qualifiers, two in Chan qualifiers (he sat out the Chan tournament), and seven friendlies.

In total, he recorded 14 wins, three draws, and eight losses, translating into a 56 percent overall win rate.

More significantly, in competitive fixtures — the World Cup, Afcon, and Chan qualifiers combined — Put’s Cranes won 12 of 18 matches, a 67 percent success rate that reflects both consistency and tactical growth.

The closest in the recent past is Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević, who posted 51.4 percent in his first spell.

Put’s teams were fairly efficient in qualifying campaigns, often winning the must-win games, and competitive against stronger sides.

The friendlies, though less convincing, provided valuable testing ground for emerging players and new combinations — rounding off a tenure defined more by steady progress than erratic form.

More than the results

Put’s tenure has not just been about results; it has been about restoring discipline, fostering tactical organisation, and instilling a renewed sense of belief in the Cranes.

The Belgian has also managed to almost effortlessly integrate foreign-born players with Ugandan roots — such as Elio Capradossi, Jordan Obita, and Toby Sibbick — while finding a way to get Allan Okello thriving among the domestic cast.

For a team navigating the pressures of dual competitions, the progress under Put has been tangible and measurable, making the tainted past that accompanied his arrival quietly fade into the background.

Fufa’s loud silence

Yet, with his contract expiring, Fufa have said little, if anything, publicly. When asked about the coach’s future, Communications Director Ahmed Hussein only remarked that “all matters within the jurisdiction of the executive committee are being handled.”

With Afcon 2025 just seven weeks away, this silence is striking — but, as Hussein hinted, it will perhaps end soon.

Looking ahead, several scenarios are possible. Put could renew his contract and lead Uganda into Afcon, maintaining continuity — the more likely event.

Or, depending on who is still holding out, Fufa could be nudged into a fresh direction, much like when Egypt’s Pyramids lured Sébastien Desabre away with big money in 2019.

There have been murmurs of interest from bigger African nations, which could strengthen Put’s bargaining power, but, as ever in football, time will tell.

Put’s total matches in charge

WC qualifiers: 10

Afcon qualifiers: 6

Chan qualifiers: 2

Friendlies: 7

Total: 25 matches

Wins, draws and losses

Competition W D L

WC Qualifiers 6 0 4

Afcon Qualifiers 4 1 1

Chan Qualifiers 2 0 0

Friendlies 2 2 3

Total wins: 14

Total draws: 3

Total losses: 8

Collective wins: 56%