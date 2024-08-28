Paul Puts faith in 28

Uganda’s journey to Morocco Afcon 2025 starts with a trip to South Africa this weekend for a clash against the Bafana Bafana next Friday, September 6.

It is a compact period for coach Paul Put and his team, with Uganda Cranes playing all their six qualifying matches in a space of just three months - from September to November.

South Africa, Congo and South Sudan complete Uganda’s Group K. The Cranes start and end their qualification campaign away from home.

Afcon 2025 finals tournament will be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

The top two in 11 groups will automatically advance to the finals, whereas the best team in a pool involving Morocco, who already qualified as hosts, will join them to make 24 teams.

For the first part of this crash qualification campaign against South Africa next Friday and Congo at home three days later, Put has entrusted 28 players with the responsibility of putting the best foot forward.

New blood

Among the 28 is a 21-year-old striker, Calvin Kabuye, who was born in Sweden to Ugandan parents.

Kabuye has played for four clubs between 2021 to date, including second division side Sandvikens IF, where he currently is since February 1, 2024.

The young striker has since scored five goals for the side in 19 matches this season and 24 overall for all the four clubs in as many seasons.

Kabuye will compete for a place against the likes of Al Hilal Benghazi’s Muhammad Shaban, Kitara’s Denis Omedi and Simba’s Steven Mukwala among others.

Apart from Kabuye, Put’s squad is largely familiar from his previous summoned teams.

Some misses

According to coach Paul Put, defenders Kenneth Ssemakula and Halidi Lwaliwa will not be available for the game against South Africa due to Visa issues.

“However, the duo will be available for the home game against Congo at home,” he told the press at the Fufa Complex in Mengo on Tuesday.

Put further revealed that some players had been sidelined by injuries. These include Allan Kyambadde, Moses Opondo, Uche Mubiru Ikpeazu and Isaac Ssewankambo.

Elsewhere, tickets for the home games against Congo, South Sudan and South Africa go on sale on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 according to Fufa Communications Director Ahmed Hussein.

Afcon 2025 qualifiers

Group K fixtures

September

Sept 5: Congo vs South Sudan

Sept 6: South Africa vs Uganda

Sept 9: Uganda vs Congo

Sept 10: South Africa vs South Sudan

October

Oct 6: Uganda vs South Sudan

Oct 6: South Africa vs Congo

Oct 14: South Sudan vs Uganda

Oct 14: Congo vs South Africa

November

Nov 10: South Sudan vs Congo

Nov 10: Uganda vs South Africa

Nov 18: South Africa vs South Sudan

Nov 18: Congo vs Uganda

*** All Cranes home matches will be played at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole***

Uganda Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers

Isima Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces FC, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago (Venda FC, South Africa)

Defenders

Elvis Bwomono (St. Mirren FC, Scotland), James Begisa (URA FC, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (FC Sloven Liberec, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC, Egypt), Bevis Mugabi (Famagusta Anorthosis, Greece), Elio Capradossi (Unattached), Halid Lwaliwa (Al Ain, Saudi Arabia), Arnold Odongo (SC Villa, Uganda), Timothy Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africaine, Tunisia)

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho (Yanga Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin II FC, USA), Joel Sserunjogi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (Zamalek SC, Egypt), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Forwards