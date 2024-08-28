Paul Puts faith in 28
What you need to know:
Swedish-born Calvin Kabuye, 21, gets a call-up but visa issues rule defenders Kenneth Ssemakula and Halidi Lwaliwa out of the trip to South Africa. The latter pair will, however, be available for the home clash against Congo three days later.
Uganda’s journey to Morocco Afcon 2025 starts with a trip to South Africa this weekend for a clash against the Bafana Bafana next Friday, September 6.
It is a compact period for coach Paul Put and his team, with Uganda Cranes playing all their six qualifying matches in a space of just three months - from September to November.
South Africa, Congo and South Sudan complete Uganda’s Group K. The Cranes start and end their qualification campaign away from home.
Afcon 2025 finals tournament will be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.
The top two in 11 groups will automatically advance to the finals, whereas the best team in a pool involving Morocco, who already qualified as hosts, will join them to make 24 teams.
For the first part of this crash qualification campaign against South Africa next Friday and Congo at home three days later, Put has entrusted 28 players with the responsibility of putting the best foot forward.
New blood
Among the 28 is a 21-year-old striker, Calvin Kabuye, who was born in Sweden to Ugandan parents.
Kabuye has played for four clubs between 2021 to date, including second division side Sandvikens IF, where he currently is since February 1, 2024.
The young striker has since scored five goals for the side in 19 matches this season and 24 overall for all the four clubs in as many seasons.
Kabuye will compete for a place against the likes of Al Hilal Benghazi’s Muhammad Shaban, Kitara’s Denis Omedi and Simba’s Steven Mukwala among others.
Apart from Kabuye, Put’s squad is largely familiar from his previous summoned teams.
Some misses
According to coach Paul Put, defenders Kenneth Ssemakula and Halidi Lwaliwa will not be available for the game against South Africa due to Visa issues.
“However, the duo will be available for the home game against Congo at home,” he told the press at the Fufa Complex in Mengo on Tuesday.
Put further revealed that some players had been sidelined by injuries. These include Allan Kyambadde, Moses Opondo, Uche Mubiru Ikpeazu and Isaac Ssewankambo.
Elsewhere, tickets for the home games against Congo, South Sudan and South Africa go on sale on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 according to Fufa Communications Director Ahmed Hussein.
Afcon 2025 qualifiers
Group K fixtures
September
Sept 5: Congo vs South Sudan
Sept 6: South Africa vs Uganda
Sept 9: Uganda vs Congo
Sept 10: South Africa vs South Sudan
October
Oct 6: Uganda vs South Sudan
Oct 6: South Africa vs Congo
Oct 14: South Sudan vs Uganda
Oct 14: Congo vs South Africa
November
Nov 10: South Sudan vs Congo
Nov 10: Uganda vs South Africa
Nov 18: South Africa vs South Sudan
Nov 18: Congo vs Uganda
*** All Cranes home matches will be played at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole***
Uganda Cranes Squad
Goalkeepers
Isima Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces FC, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago (Venda FC, South Africa)
Defenders
Elvis Bwomono (St. Mirren FC, Scotland), James Begisa (URA FC, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (FC Sloven Liberec, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC, Egypt), Bevis Mugabi (Famagusta Anorthosis, Greece), Elio Capradossi (Unattached), Halid Lwaliwa (Al Ain, Saudi Arabia), Arnold Odongo (SC Villa, Uganda), Timothy Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africaine, Tunisia)
Midfielders
Khalid Aucho (Yanga Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin II FC, USA), Joel Sserunjogi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (Zamalek SC, Egypt), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA FC, Uganda)
Forwards
Denis Omedi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Joackiam Ojera (Al Mokawloon Al Arab Sc, Uganda), Muhammad Shaban (Al Hilal Benghazi, Libya), Steven Mukwala (Simba SC, Tanzania), Calvin Kabuye (Sandvikens IF, Sweden), Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Rogers Mato (FC Brera Strumica, North Macedonia)