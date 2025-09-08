Paul Puts Onyango value beyond the goal posts

Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put knows the noise around Denis Onyango’s recall.

The Belgian has read the suspicion, heard the whispers of politics, and seen the raised eyebrows.

But when Put speaks of Onyango, it is not in the language of statecraft, but of football currency — value, vision, and the intangible qualities that can’t be measured in clean sheets alone.

“With Denis, I think he is a big value,” Put, measured but firm, told the Daily Monitor. “He is good, he has been playing well, and everybody is happy with Denis.”

Although Onyango, 40, is no longer Mamelodi Sundowns’ first-choice goalkeeper, he remains the South African giants’ go-to man when time calls, and he always delivers when summoned.

For him, it is not about rewriting history. At his age, Onyango is unlikely to be Uganda’s permanent No.1 again.

Yet, that can’t be fully ruled out. Given that the country has failed to replace him since his retirement in 2021, you can’t rule Onyango out of reclaiming his spot should he get a chance.

However, if his presence is to push goalkeepers like the presumed number one now, Salim Jamal, to perform better, so be it.

Keeping the assets close

Much has been said about Onyango’s sudden return, with the traces of unseen hands all over it.

But for Put, who has worked across Africa, from Gambia to Burkina Faso, the focus will remain on football and the intangibles Onyango brings.

“I think we need him for the future,” he continued, “to guide, to bring discipline, to bring motivation for the goalkeepers, young goalkeepers. He can bring this a lot.”

Vision beyond the pitch

For Put, the recall is part of a broader philosophy — one he has applied in dressing rooms across the continent.

“What I did in other countries, key players from the national team, I don’t drop them. Even when I didn’t play them regularly. I always try to get them on board because they have value.”

This is not sentimentality. It is a strategy. “We have to focus and we have to see with a vision,” Put said.

“Not short term, but long term. So this is one of the long term, even at this stage. I think he will add some more value to the team.”

And so Onyango, coaxed out of retirement, returns not as a saviour but as a sounding board, a mentor, a shadow presence ready if needed.

Uganda’s immediate battle remains what is left of the World Cup qualifiers away to Botswana and Algeria.

But Afcon 2025 in Morocco lurks beyond, and here, Put’s words take on weight.

His plan is not only about a goalkeeper; it is about ensuring that the next generation learns in the glow — and under the pressure — of a man who has lived it all.