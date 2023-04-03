Peerless Onyango in 10th heaven

Even in a season where he has not contributed much as he would have loved, Ugandan legend Denis Onyango remains peerless when it comes to accolades in South Africa.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper secured his 10th Premier Soccer League (PSL) title without Masandawana being in action at the weekend after Supersport United and Kaizer Chiefs failed to pick up maximum points.

With 19 points above the chasing pack after 24 matches, Sundowns - who play their game in hand tonight - can’t be caught, and will surely be crowned league champions for the sixth straight time and 13th overall.

At 10 Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles, the Ugandan is not just the most successful foreign player in South Africa's top-flight football, but the most decorated overall.

His former Sundowns teammate and captain Hlompho Kekana is the second most decorated player on eight league titles.

Seven of Onyango’s 10 league titles have been with Sundowns, with his first three coming at SuperSport United in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

The latest is arguably the toughest in his illustrious career. The 37-year-old fell in pecking order at Sundowns after the arrival of Ronwen Williams at the start of the season.

Williams, also the Bafana Bafana captain, assumed the gloves and has been regular since.

The South African has made 28 starts across all competitions compared to Onyango’s five.

In an earlier interview with the Daily Monitor, Onyango said for “as long as I'm still with Mamelodi Sundowns, I will keep going and give my best when given the opportunity because the ambitions for the club are always high."

A Caf Champions League accolade, Caf Super Cup, two Telkom Cups, as many Nedbank Cups, one MTN 8 Cup and an African-based Player of the Year crown are more of several accolades in Onyango’s locker.

On top of several Caf XI honours, Onyango has played in the Fifa Club World Cup and is remembered for helping Uganda end 39 years of football captivity by qualifying for and featuring at the 2017 Gabon Afcon finals.

He captained the country at Egypt 2019 Afcon before retiring from national duty following Uganda's failure to make the 2021 Afcon finals tournament.

Onyango's major club and individual accolades

🏆 10x PSL Champion

🏆 1x CAF Champions League

🏆 1x CAF Super Cup

🏆 2x Telkom Cups

🏆 2x Nedbank Cups

🏆 1x MTN 8 Cup