Penalties pave Cranes Chan path

Late drama and moments of madness have decided Uganda Cranes fate at the ongoing African Nations Championship (Chan).

Having lost the opener 3-0 to Algeria, there was despair. But there was joy to be found in the proceeding three games as Uganda was awarded a penalty in each of them.

The journey began with the match against Niger, a crucial game for a Cranes team still seeking its rhythm.

In a moment of early tension, a penalty was awarded after a VAR review confirmed a foul in the box. Allan Okello stepped up to the spot. His initial shot was parried by the goalkeeper, but he pounced on the rebound and headed the ball into the back of the net.

But the true height of this "penalty joy" came in the final group stage match against South Africa.

The Cranes, needing only a draw to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in their history, found themselves in a seemingly impossible situation.

Trailing 3-1 with only minutes left on the clock, the crowd at Namboole had begun to lose hope, with many dejected fans walking oit.

Then came the miracle. In the 88th minute, a penalty was awarded. The fans who were walking out of the gates, hearing the roar of the crowd, sprinted back inside to witness the most dramatic game ever unfold before their eyes at Namboole.

Okello coolly converted the spot-kick, making the score 3-2 and sending the stadium into a frenzy.

The drama, however, was far from over. Deep into stoppage time, the referee was alerted to a potential handball in the South African box. After a long VAR check, the decision was made: a second penalty for Uganda. This time, it was the captain, Rogers Torach, who took on the responsibility slotting the ball home, leveling the score at 3-3.

The final whistle blew moments later, and the stadium erupted in joy as Uganda progressed as Group C leaders.

More penalties

In a tournament where 11 penalties have been awarded so far, this result wasn't an isolated incident.

Uganda's reliance on penalties has been a recurring theme throughout the tournament.

Their 2-0 win against Niger in an earlier group match was also kick-started by a penalty, converted by Okello on the rebound after his initial shot was saved.

South Africa’s coach, Molefi Ntseki, speaking after his team's exit, was clearly disappointed by the events of the match.

"In the game of football, there are three results (win, draw and defeat). Unfortunately, we got the result that we did not want," he said.

Penalties demonstrate Uganda's ability to create chaos and exploit defensive mistakes in the box, although it also raises questions about their attacking prowess from open play. Half of Uganda's goals have come from penalties.

Whether they can continue this momentum and write a new chapter in their Chan journey remains to be seen, but for now, the Cranes are buoyed by the belief that even from the brink of defeat, victory can be just a spot-kick away.

Penalties awarded by team

Uganda: 4 penalties

vs. Niger: Converted by Allan Okello on the rebound.

vs. Guinea: Converted by Allan Okello.

vs. South Africa: Two penalties, converted by Allan Okello and Rogers Torach.

Burkina Faso: 2 penalties (against Central African Republic).

Sudan: 1 penalty (vs. Nigeria), converted by Walieldin Khdir.

Tanzania: 1 penalty (converted by Abdul Spu).

Kenya: 1 penalty.

Nigeria: 1 penalty (vs. Guinea), converted by Sunday Adetunji.

Zambia: 1 penalty (converted by Winston Kalengo).