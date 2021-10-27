Penalty magic aids Uganda 

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Fauzia Najjemba and Hasifah Nassuna scored Uganda’s penalties as the Crested Cranes beat a fighting Ethiopia 2-1 in a shootout in Addis Ababa yesterday to progress to the final round of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Uganda had travelled to Addis leading 2-0 after an impressive show in Kitende last Wednesday in the first leg.

After two past qualification campaigns in which they first went away before returning home to unsuccessfully chase the ties, the tables had turned here. Uganda had started at home and made it count. And now needed to protect their lead to progress to the next round.

Coach George Lutalo continued with his big calls for the return leg - this time dropping both Nassuna and Sandra Nabweteme to reward Sheebah Zalwango and Juliet Nalukenge for their inspired second half efforts against Ethiopia in Kitende.

Midfielder Riticia Nabbosa, who sustained a knock in Kitende was also passed fit to start and it was surely expected of Uganda to match the Ethiopians’ expansive approach with physicality.

But a sustained wave of pressure from the onset by the Ethiopians was rewarded with a 22nd minute goal from Senaf Wakuma.

Nabbosa was immediately withdrawn for Shamirah Nalugya to create some familiarity for the forwards; Nalukenge, Najjemba and Margaret Kunihira - who feed off Nalugya’s creativity in the U-20 national team set up.

But Ethiopia, who targeted and overloaded left-back Sumaya Komuntale’s side during her runs to support the attack, did not retreat and got no less than they deserved when Uganda’s nemesis Loza Abera gave them a 2-0 lead in the 31st minute subsequently levelling the tie 2-2.

Both sides defended resolutely in the second half in the near empty Abebe Bikila Stadium. Uganda rode on the elasticity and near safe hands of Ruth Aturo and there was no surprise that the tie had to be settled by the shootout.

The Ethiopians hit the woodwork thrice in the shootout as they tried to put the ball out of Aturo’s reach.

Aturo also saved one directly as she capped a performance in which she showed that Uganda can always rely on her in the toughest of times.

The Crested Cranes will meet Kenya, who beat South Sudan 15-1 on aggregate, in the next round whose dates are yet to be communicated.