Peppered by Algeria, Uganda must now rise against Guinea

On the same day President Museveni promised Shs1.2m for every Cranes win at the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan), Uganda’s hopes were dealt a sobering blow — swept aside 3-0 by a ruthless Algeria at Namboole.

Captain Ayoub Ghezala opened the scoring in the first half before Abderrahmane Meziane Ben Tahar and substitute Soufiane Bayazid sealed a dominant Desert Foxes performance on Monday night.

Pressure? What pressure? — Algeria

The result launched Algeria to the top of Group C with three points, and a foot firmly planted toward the knockout rounds.

“What I told my players is to go and play, enjoy the game — no pressure,” said Algeria coach Madjid Boughera. “The pressure was on Uganda as the home team, and my players did exactly what I asked.”

Earlier in the day, Guinea edged Niger 1-0, Aboubacar Bangoura the match-winner as Syli National also moved to three points. Only the top two in the group can progress to the quarterfinals.

Algeria coach backs Cranes

For Uganda, the math is now brutal. Not only did Monday’s defeat cost the Cranes a promised Shs1.2b windfall, it raised the stakes for Friday’s clash with Guinea to survival level.

The Cranes must win to rekindle any hope of finally advancing beyond the group stage — a feat they’ve never achieved in six previous attempts.

Coach Boughera believes they still can. “It’s the first time Uganda is hosting this tournament. Maybe the pressure was too much. But after this game, I believe they can pick themselves up,” he said.

Cranes coach Morley Byekwaso admitted his side were second-best and must make swift adjustments.

“We wanted to win but struggled, especially in the first half,” said Byekwaso. “We couldn’t break their lines, and when we did, we were a threat — but left ourselves exposed.

“We’re also still struggling to utilize our No. 9 and No. 10 because we failed to control the midfield. That must change.”

Mental game now

With just days between matches, the physical dial won’t shift much. Byekwaso knows it’s now about mentality.

“It’s going to be a mental discussion,” he said. “Even after the match, we started right away in the dressing room. We can’t go back to running; it’s all upstairs now.”

Still, he shares Boughera’s belief that Uganda can bounce back. “Losing happens. What matters is how you come back. That’s our focus now.”

Pre-game mood

The mood before kickoff hinted at a mixed script. Over 25,000 fans struggled to fill Namboole but basked in the Pamoja atmosphere as the DJ worked the crowd with East African hits.

Uganda’s 1978 Afcon legends — goalkeeper Paul Ssali, defender Tom Lwanga, and forward Jackson Mayanja — being presented and celebrated before kick-off was some touch of class.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe and Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni — also the First Lady — led the dignitaries in the stands.

But once the ball rolled, it was Algeria all the way. Byekwaso handed Joel Mutakubwa the gloves, with Rogers Torach and Arnold Odong marshalling central defence.

Gavin Kizito and Gideon Odongo operated as fullbacks. Joel Sserunjogi anchored midfield with Enoch Ssebagala beside him, while Allan Okello was expected to feed wide forwards Patrick Kakande and Jude Ssemugabi. Emmanuel Anyama led the line.

Algeria in charge

Yet it was Algeria dictating terms. Ghezala not only scored but snuffed out Uganda’s attempts to build from deep, while Abdennour Belhocini, Zakaria Draoui, and Aimen Mahious overwhelmed the Cranes defence.

One of Uganda’s rare threats came midway through the first half, a slick passing sequence ending with Sserunjogi skying his effort.

The pressure eventually told — Uganda failing to clear a corner, Ghezala rising to nod in on 36 minutes.

Byekwaso’s half-time tweak — introducing Karim Watambala for Ssemugabi — allowed Okello to drift in from the right, and Watambala added thrust centrally. There was intent, some urgency even. But no end product.

And Algeria made them pay. A sweeping move found Meziane Ben Tahar unmarked in the box to poke in the second with 14 minutes left.

The air felt heavy. Namboole hushed. Cranes players stood dazed as the net rippled behind them.

Moments later, Algeria struck again. A clever decoy run pulled two defenders out, and Bayazid calmly buried the third past a helpless Mutakubwa.

Bangouras and Camaras reign

Elsewhere in Group C, Guinea reigned over Niger. It had to be a Bangoura — or a Camara. One way or another.

Guinea’s starting XI featured four Bangouras and two Camaras, another Camara coaching from the touchline, and four more on the bench.

So when Aboubacar Bangoura burst down the left, squared to Alhassane Bangoura, who teed up Mohamed Bangoura to slot past Niger’s Mulahamadou Kassali for the 47th-minute winner — few, if any, were surprised.

Goalkeeper Ousmane Camara’s clean sheet and coach Souleymane Camara’s calm tactical hand sealed a poetic day of nomenclature at Namboole, as Guinea opened their Chan 2024 with a 1-0 win.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG (postponed to 2025)

Date: August 02-30, 2025

Host Cities (Group Stage)

Group A | Nairobi: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group B | Dar es Salaam: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

Group C | Kampala: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria

Group D | Zanzibar: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Group C results

Niger 0-1 Guinea

Uganda 0-3 Algeria

Uganda’s Other Group Matches (Kampala)

Aug 8: Guinea vs Uganda, 8pm

Aug 11: Uganda vs Niger, 8pm

Aug 18: South Africa vs Uganda, 8pm







