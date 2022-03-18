Perfect start for Cartels, Park Yard in Ndejje League

The Cartels are hoping to keep the momentum and if possible win Season II of the Ndejje Football League following a perfect winning start.

Cartels, a group of players who studied at Ndejje Secondary School between 2005-2010, started the season on a high by defeating Cadets 4-0 and came from a goal down to beat the Knights 5-1 at King’s Park in Bweyogerere last weekend. The side was fueled by skipper Sheldon Turyamureeba who leads the goal scoring charts with four goals. “I feel so hyped to have four goals in two games, including a hat-trick,” he said. “We fell short on our targets in Season One but this time, we have good ambitions,” he said, in reference to teammates like Ian Nsamba, Allan Ssebunya and Ian Bukenya.

“We are planning to achieve bigger goals and I expect to get better numbers,” added the midfielder who also features for Team Nshera in the Ntare League.

Related Ndejje takes big step toward sports complex Other Sport

Maximum points

Park Yard, the class of 2008-2013, is the other side with maximum points after defeating Morning Glory 4-0 and Wunderkids 3-1. They were buoyed by the presence of Wakiso Giants midfielder Joshua Lubwama and three-goal man Patrick Nsaba. Meanwhile, four other teams are locked on four points apiece including AFC Tuzze who beat Boys Boys 1-0 thanks to Michael Ssekitoleko’s goal before fighting to score twice in two minutes through Marvin Mutebi and Darren Allan Kyeyune to draw 2-2 against Abu Dhabi.

“We did not concede defeat and this is very important. We still have some areas to improve though,” Tuzze coach Tonny Kaliisa stated.

The other teams tied in third place are Farmers, Legends and Leyenda. The bi-weekly action resumes in nine days.

NDEJJE LEAGUE - SEASON II

MATCH DAY 1 - RESULTS

Tuzze 1-0 Boys Boys

Angxo 0-6 Farmers

Leyenda 0-2 Kyijji

Cartels 5-1 Knights

Park Yard 4- Morning Glory

Abu Dhabi Tuzze

Cadets 0-4 Cartels

Legend 1-1 Busapwe

Park Yard 3-1 Wunderkids