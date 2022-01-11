Pharaohs want control again, Eagles out to fly

In form. Mohammed Salah. PHOTO / AFP

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The two sides are giants on the continent with a combined 10 titles. But record seven-time winners have not lifted the iconic silverware since 2010. However, they lost the 2017 final 2-1 to Cameroon in Gabon before stopping at the last-16 stage on home soil three years ago.

The decibels of the drumrolls in Cameroon will hypnotise the continent when powerhouses Egypt and Nigeria face off in Group D opener at Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua tonight.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.