The Masaza Cup gift comes early for Masaza Cup defending champions Buddu after securing the love of paint giants Plascon for a one-year $20,000 (Shs70m) contract, a deal which was sealed with love on Valentine’s Day.

Masaza Cup, an amateur tournament for the 18 counties of Buganda, have the attraction of numbers in terms of spectators that follow their teams, but the allure has been reserved to headline sponsor Airtel Uganda with particular counties limited in securing deals.

Buddu are now leading the way, breaking away from the tradition of having rich men hold the finances of the county by signing a one-year renewable contract with Kansai Plascon.

During a well-attended event at Kansai Plascon headquarters in Kampala, Moses Kato, the National Sales Manager said the partnership is a commitment to the company’s values of continuous growth and inspiring institutions and people impacting society.

“Masaza Cup football is adored by many and Buddu is a top brand that transcends others in terms of passion and winning,” Kato said.

Buddu, the two-time champions, are chasing Mawokota's record of three wins to stamp their dominance but have lost in three finals.

On paper, Buddu are favourites against one-time finalists during the delayed 2022 final that will be played on March 4 at Wankulukuku Stadium.

Strategic

Steven Zziwa, the deputy chairperson of Buddu County hailed the sponsorship as a motivation that will keep the county administration focused even on more deals.

“We have to keep what we have and look for more. We pride a lot in our fans and funders but strategically this partnership unlocks many future opportunities,” Zziwa said.

The winner of the Masaza Cup receives Shs12m from sponsors Airtel while each county is allocated Shs4m for preparations and a set of jerseys.

This is indeed a strategic partnership for Plascon, who have continued to spread their wings over Uganda’s sporting spectrum.

The pain company sponsors Uganda Premier League sides Vipers and Arua Hills. The partnership with Buddu opens more opportunities as the local authorities are already refurbishing Masaka Recreation Centre making Kansai Plascon, the pain of choice in their activities.

To Plascon, this will not be enough as Kato stressed that Buddu must be aware of issues that affect corporate partnerships, especially hooliganism.

Although there is a major shift since 2019, Buddu were this year slapped with a Shs5m fine following violent scenes that erupted during the semi-final return leg against Bulemeezi in Luweero.