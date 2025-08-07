Play Okello right or pay the price

As the curtain rises on Uganda Cranes' must-win second Group C encounter against Guinea tonight at Namboole, all eyes will be on Allan Okello — a man burdened with both the armband and a nation's hopes.

Yet, Okello largely faded into anonymity during Monday’s 3-0 tactical mauling at the hands of Algeria.

It wasn’t just a bad day at the office — it was a systemic failure. The Cranes frontline was isolated, tactically disjointed, and flat-footed.

And Okello, the talisman expected to be Uganda’s creative heartbeat, was deployed in a floating role that only succeeded in dimming his light.

Yet, co-coaches Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza — the latter also doubling as Okello’s coach at Vipers — erred in experimenting him in various positions against the Algerians and must by now know exactly how to get the best out of him.

At Vipers, Okello was the architect of a historic league and cup double, netting 20 goals across all competitions while donning the skipper’s armband.

He thrived not because he wandered — but because he was tactically empowered, well supported, and played closer to the opposition’s throat.

Free advice

"His performances often depend on what the coach wants from him, and at the moment I can’t tell what his playing instructions at the Cranes are," Vipers head coach John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda told Daily Monitor.

According to Luyinda, Okello operates best within tactical clarity — either in a 4-4-2 where he plays off a lead striker like Yunus Sentamu, or in a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 setup that lets him rove into the No. 10 role during defensive transitions.

"When we beat KCCA at Lugogo, he played with Yunus up top in a 4-4-2. But against Nec at Kitende, we used a 4-3-3 where he inverted into the No.10 when defending and we got a commanding victory.

"That same role won us the Uganda Cup Final (2-0 against KCCA in June) at Kadiba Grounds, with Watambala, Mbowa, Youngman and Sentamu doing the donkey work around him," Luyinda added.

In sharp contrast, Cranes’ use of Okello against Algeria — paired with Patrick Kakande in seemingly unstructured free roles — left both players drifting without chemistry or purpose.

Watambala’s midway introduction brought some urgency, but the damage had long been done.

"Formations help at the start, but smart playmakers like Okello play by what the moment demands," Luyinda explained, highlighting the flexibility and intelligence Okello possesses — if properly unlocked.

According to Luyinda, Okello is often deployed further right at Vipers to decoy defenders.

"If the opponent tracks him, they leave a vacuum in midfield. That’s where we hurt teams. But if no one marks him, he will punish you directly."

Venomous shift

On Friday against Guinea — a side expected to sit deep and hit on the break — the Cranes must flip the script.

Guinea’s 1-0 win over Niger was built on compact shape and intelligent counters. If Uganda, cheered on by a passionate home crowd, is to crack the West African shell, they must push Okello further upfield and assign others to sweep behind him.

In Luyinda’s words, "It was puzzling to see Okello and Kakande defending in their own box during Algeria’s second goal. If Cranes want to get the best out of Okello in the remaining games, he must be delegated a simple role — concentrate on creating and scoring. Others should defend."

After Monday’s tactical horror show, Uganda must regroup and rethink. Okello has been here before. He has led KCCA and Vipers through stormy waters, risen when it mattered most, and now must carry the nation’s flag in this decisive moment.

Give him the freedom to sting, the support to thrive, and a game plan to shine — and Cranes might just awaken the beast that torched the Uganda Premier League.