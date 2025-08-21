Players earn at least Shs36m before facing Senegal

The Uganda Cranes players are expected to earn at least Shs36m each after reaching the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship (Chan).

The revelations were made by the national teams’ officer Paul Mukatabala in an interview with the NTV Omumuli ‘Gwemizannyo show on Wednesday.

This followed the two group stage victories against Guinea and Niger as well as the 3-3 draw against South Africa that eventually sealed top spot in Group C.

According to Mutakabala each group stage win earned each of the 25 players in camp $2000 (Shs7.1m).

The players are also reportedly set to earn from the come from behind draw against South Africa that was labeled as a 'useful draw' worth about $1000 (shs3.5m).

This is in addition to the $100 (Shs355,000) daily allowance each player receives since the final squad was announced on July 28.

In line with the national team payment structure reaching the quarterfinals stage will also guarantee the team $4000 (shs14.2m).

The Daily Monitor could not verify if the players had received all the money as stipulated but a source close to the team told this publication that money from the two wins in the group games as well as the daily allowances was paid to the players this week.

The team is also hopeful President Museveni will come through on the pledge announced through the Fufa President Moses Magogo of offering Shs1.2b to the team for each win at the tournament.

According to the prize money expected to be released by continental body Caf, each quarterfinalist is guaranteed Shs1.6b for reaching this stage of the competition.

Like with many African teams, there have been several rows over player bonuses with the most prominent one occuring at the 2019 Afcon addition.

This involved what remains an unfulfilled US$1m pledge made by President Museveni to the Cranes.

Cranes winning bonuses at Chan 2024

Allowance in camp: $100 per day

Group stage win is worth $2,000

"Useful" Draw is worth $1,000

Progress from group to quarters: $4,000

Getting to semifinal: $5,000

Getting to final: $6,000

Winning trophy - $10,000