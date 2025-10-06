Players, fans; real victims of Uganda’s football feud

When Fufa rolled out its bold new reforms for the 2025/26 Uganda Premier League season, the expectation was that Ugandan football would enter a new, exciting chapter.

But weeks into the campaign, the narrative has shifted dramatically. The reforms have not elevated the game — they have fractured it.



The face-off between Fufa and Vipers, one of Uganda’s most dominant clubs, has escalated into a full-blown crisis.

Caught in the middle of this administrative warfare are the most important elements of the game: the fans who fill the stands and the players who give everything on the pitch. Today, they are the silent victims, watching a sport they love spiral into chaos.



Bitter feud



The controversial new league structure splits the season into three phases, resetting points after the first round and grouping teams into mini-leagues for the title and relegation battles.

While similar models exist elsewhere — Belgium and Scotland, for example — Uganda’s version resets accumulated points, something critics, including Vipers, argue destroys the meritocracy of the sport.



Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa, once an architect of Fufa’s rise, has openly opposed the reforms. He calls them 'a mockery' and 'gambling with football,' warning that they threaten fairness, financial planning, and competitive balance.

His club’s refusal to show up for their fixture against Kitara last Saturday was more than symbolic — it was a line drawn in the sand.



Fufa, on the other hand, maintains that these reforms are part of a Technical Master Plan aimed at aligning Ugandan football with global standards and expanding the league to 18 teams by 2026.

But their tone has been combative, pointing to procedural compliance and league continuity instead of addressing the substance of dissent.



Players shine in darkness



In the midst of the political drama, football might still be played — but to what end? During KCCA’s recent 2-1 win over SC Villa at Namboole, two brilliant moments stood out.

Ivan Ahimbisibwe’s touch-and-go goal was a masterclass in movement and precision. Later, Umar Lutalo’s curling free-kick was the kind of strike that deserves a stadium in full voice. Instead, it met cold air and rows of empty seats.



Matches that once brought Uganda to a standstill now pass without celebration. Players are delivering their best, but their efforts are being lost in a void created by administrative division.

In any normal season, these would be highlights replayed and remembered. Now, they are forgotten moments in a league struggling to stay relevant.



Fans uncertain



Supporters, too, feel betrayed. Confused by the reforms, disillusioned by the infighting, and frustrated by the lack of transparency, many have started withdrawing their support.

Some fan groups have declared boycotts, while others express disdain on social media. The emotional contract between club and supporter is fraying, and without urgent repair, it may soon break entirely.



Fufa's emergency meeting



Fufa’s reported emergency meeting on Monday evening was a chance to pause the conflict and prioritise the football community’s real stakeholders — the players and the fans. Instead, the federation was expected to double down, reiterate authority rather than rebuilding trust.



Ugandan football has been here before. From the dual-league fiasco of 2012/13 to Proline’s resistance and subsequent punishment, Fufa has a long history of responding to dissent with discipline rather than dialogue.

