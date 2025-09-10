Playoff road to 2026 World Cup is a minefield
What you need to know:
Uganda’s wins over Mozambique and Somalia have lifted the Cranes to second in Group G. But in Africa, finishing second is only the start of a perilous journey filled with playoffs, calculations, and an intercontinental showdown before the World Cup finals
At Namboole over the last few days, the singing felt like release.
Two games, two wins, six unanswered goals — Uganda’s September revival has brought back belief and stirred some faint dreams of North America 2026.
Paul Put’s men now sit second in Group G on 15 points, level with Mozambique but ahead on goal difference (+5 vs –3), four behind leaders Algeria (19).
The reality
For the first time this campaign, the Cranes’ destiny feels within reach. But the harsh reality is clear: in Africa, second place is no guarantee of a World Cup ticket. Finishing second is only the opening battlefield. What comes next is a treacherous, multi-stage maze.
Mathematically, Uganda can still top Group G if they win both remaining away matches — at Botswana on October 6 and in Algiers against Algeria on October 13 — and Algeria fail to win against Somalia.
But realistically, expecting good Somalia omens against Algeria is a stretch too far. Besides, even an unlikely draw for Algeria on October 6 would mean they match the same result against Uganda in Algiers on the final day to clinch the top spot.
The pragmatic focus for Uganda is therefore finishing second. And that, in itself, is a battlefield.
Mozambique, level on points but behind on goal difference, are direct rivals, while highly competitive runners-up across the continent also loom. Every goal, every defensive clearance, every point matters.
Uganda’s September statement
The Cranes ensured that focus translated into results when they made it two wins in as many matches this month with a 2–0 victory over Somalia at Mandela National Stadium on Monday night.
The early breakthrough came when Aziz Kayondo was felled in the box after being teed up by Steven Mukwala — Allan Okello calmly converting the penalty on six minutes for his second goal in as many games this month.
Jude Ssemugabi then punished slack defending in the 39th, tucking home to double the lead and reclaim second spot with two matches to go.
Caf playoffs — step one
Should Uganda finish second in the group next month, this is what awaits them.
The four best runners-up across all nine Caf groups earn a lifeline: a mini-tournament of two semifinals and a final. Only the winner of this playoff advances.
For Uganda, this is the first warzone after securing second in Group G. A single slip in these knockout matches, and the dream ends.
Intercontinental playoffs — step two
Even winning the Caf playoff is not the end. The Caf playoff winner then faces a team from another confederation — Asia, Oceania, or the Americas — in a one-match, neutral-venue showdown.
Only the victor from that final skirmish reaches the World Cup. Margins for error are vanishingly small.
Think of it like this: topping your group is ideal but increasingly unlikely. Finishing second puts you on a treacherous trail. Survive that, and you face the knockout semis and final. Win that, and you reach the intercontinental battlefield — the last war before North America 2026.
Before publication, not all groups had completed matchday 8, but most had, giving a clearer picture of the continental runners-up race.
For Uganda, surviving Group G is step one. Outperforming other runners-up in the Caf mini-tournament is step two. And finally, the intercontinental playoff is step three — where everything can be decided in 90 minutes.
Margins are razor-thin, permutations dizzying. But after September’s revival, Uganda are in the conversation — and that keeps the dream alive, faint as it may seem.
Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Caf) – Group G
Matchday 8 results
Uganda 2-0 Somalia
Guinea 0-0 Algeria
Mozambique 2-0 Botswana
Group G Standings after 8 matches
Algeria 19 points
Uganda 15 points (GD +5)
Mozambique 15 points (GD -3)
Guinea 11 points
Botswana 9 points
Somalia 1 point
Remaining group fixtures (2025)
October 6
Botswana vs Uganda
Somalia vs Algeria
Mozambique vs Guinea
October 13
Algeria vs Uganda
Guinea vs Botswana
Somalia Mozambique
Afcon 2025 Finals – Morocco
December 2025 - January 2026