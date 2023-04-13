Police end Bul's Uganda Cup reign

Bul put up a meek performance as they exited the Stanbic Uganda Cup following a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to second tier Big League side Police at the Kavumba Recreation Ground om Wednesday.

The reigning champions lacked urgency and ultimately paid the price against spirited opponents who had to come from behind to claim victory.

Antony Mayanja gave Bul a third minute lead but the team struggled to create any clear cut goal scoring opportunities thereafter.

They were then duly punished when defender Pascal Ngobi turned the ball into his own net after a Jackson Ssemugabi header beat goalkeeper Emma Kalyowa but bounced back off the post.

Striker Ronald Sempala then scored what turned out to be the winner when he rose uncontested to head home a cross from Denis Kalanzi that went in off the post.

The result continues a worrying trend for Bul who also in winless in their last four league games losing three.

The elimination will also increase the pressure on interim coach Simeon Masaba with reports emerging they have sounded out Arua Hill's Livingston Mbabazi for the job.

Masaba was promoted to the role following the departure of Alex Isabirye who guided the the team last season to their first Uganda Cup title.

Police meanwhile continue to push on two fronts as they are currently fourth just one point behind the top three qualifying positions in the Big League.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Result