Police FC win for first time

Police registered their first win of the season after edging Express 2-1 in a lively StarTimes Uganda Premier League clash at Kira Road Playground in Kampala on Thursday evening.

The 2005 league champions went ahead in the 28th minute with a swift counter-attack.

Sizwe Mario Gwebu raced down the right and delivered a pinpoint cross for Umar Kasumba, who tapped home from close range to give the Cops an early advantage.

Express, however, responded on the stroke of halftime when Richard Basangwa was adjudged to have been fouled by Ben Tahomera in the box.

Muhammed Kagawa stepped up and calmly sent goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga the wrong way to make it 1-1 at the break.

The decisive moment came in the 77th minute when Lawrence Tezikya swung in a teasing ball that reached Bedia Djuma Ikamba at the edge of the box.

The Congolese forward was allowed space to turn before drilling a low effort into the bottom corner. His performance later earned him the Man of the Match accolade.

Both coaches rang the changes in search of control, but Police’s discipline at the back ensured they held on for a valuable victory that lifted them to second place on four points, level with leaders Bul.

Express, who opened the season with a win over UPDF, sit sixth on three points.