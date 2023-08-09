Police issues security guidelines ahead of English Premier League

The police has issued security guidelines to be followed by screening venues during the forthcoming English Premier League (EPL)) to avoid terror attacks.

The EPL, one of the biggest leagues, is slated to kick off on Friday with Burnley facing Man City and core to the security guideline is that screening venues should organize transport to football supporters to their respective homes if there are late night matches to watch.

While briefing the press on Monday, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that all territorial commanders have been tasked to work closely with all proprietors and managers of social entertainment places like bars, restaurants, hotels, gardens, and night clubs to enhance measures that are designed to keep supporters safe, and also to raise awareness of the existing threats of terrorism, among football fans, well-wishers, and staff.

Enanga, an Arsenal fan, appealed to the supporters to be vigilant during the season of football fete.

“There are no specific threats identified. It’s important that entertainment premises consider the risk from those intent on causing wide scale harm and panic among the fans and well-wishers,” Enanga said.

Guidelines

· At least have a security manager and adequate staff

· Put in place transport to the customers who go back to their homes after late matches.

· Prohibit excessive consumption of alcohol and avoid the sale of alcohol to fans who are under 18.

· Avoid overcrowding, with a restricted number of entrances.

· Put in place fire exits that are unobstructed.

· Use of plastic glasses and bottles for drinks.

· Illegal drugs are prohibited.

· The use of CCTV cameras for those who can afford.

· Put in place controlled smoking areas.