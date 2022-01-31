Police make arrest after Man Utd's Greenwood accused of assault 

Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood.

  • In September 2020 both Greenwood and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home from an England squad in Iceland after a breach of the team's coronavirus guidelines following their senior international debuts. 

Manchester police said they had arrested a man on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday after Manchester United suspended England forward Mason Greenwood following allegations on social media.
"Greater Manchester Police was made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," said a statement.
"An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. 
"He remains in custody for questioning.
"Enquiries are ongoing."

