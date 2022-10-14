Police shoot first as Kaddu arrives in style

Police rolled off their 2022/23 Fufa Big League campaign with a 1-0 victory over newcomers Lugazi in Kavumba but it was Uganda Cranes striker Patrick Kaddu who stole the show with a hattrick on his debut for Kitara against Nothern Gateway in Hoima.

The Cops who are playing outside the topflight for the first time in 27 years, as expected, started strong and could have gone ahead inside the first ten minutes had it not been for goalkeeper Faizal Mubiru's heroics to stop Benaldo Kateregga and William Kiibi's powerful attempts.

Lugazi tried to answer Police's attacks with their own but a 12th minute header by Moses Buga off a Titus Lubega shot was cancelled for offside.

Kiibi and Kateregga made up for their earlier inefficiencies by combining touches to deliver a cross which Emmanuel Mugume made no mistake in the face of goal just after 23 minutes, heading in to fire the first shot of the season to put the hosts in the driving seat at half time. Kiibi had a chance to double the lead just four minutes after recess muscling off Brian Ssali before rounding off Mubiru in goal but the referee's assistant flagged him for an infringement during the physical battle.

"The rain and soaked pitch distracted our flow in a way but we had the experience to score and control the game for the win," Mugume, the lone goal scorer of Police's game noted after the win.

Lugazi's skipper Brian Ssali congratulated his team for the output despite failing to convert their chances but believes his team is on course.

Kaddu arrives

In Hoima, Uganda Cranes striker Patrick Kaddu announced his return to domestic football in style with a hattrick as Edson Agondeze supplemented to gift coach Richard Makumbi's Kitara an explosive start as they saw off Nothern Gateway 4-0.





In the other matches, Ndejje University failed to break Jinja North's resilience in a goalless draw, Henry Kitegenyi's brace guided Mbarara City to a 3-1 home win over Booma and NEC surprised Calvary to pick a 2-1 advantage away in Arua.





Yesterday’s results;

Police 1-0 Lugazi

Calvary 1-2 NEC

Ndejje University 0-0 Jinja North United

Mbarara City 3-1 Booma

Kitara 4-0 Northern Gateway

Luweero United 3-1 Kaaro Karungi