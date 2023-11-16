Police thrash Mbale Heroes to maintain summit comfort

Police maintained their lead at the top of the betPawa Fufa Big League with a huge 4-0 win over Mbale Heroes on Thursday in Mbale.

The Mbale side had not lost a game but their shaky start put them on the wrong foot as Denis Kalanzi headed Police ahead from a corner in the second minute.

From there on, it became an Isaac Ogwang show as the striker bagged the matchday ball with a stunning hattrick with his attacking partner Tonny Kiwalazi providing the assists.

"We looked at their record and realised that they were not very comfortable at home, so we had to take the ball to them from the onset," Police coach Simon Peter Mugerwa said after the win.

Mwebaze was angered by his poor defence led by third-choice goalkeeper John Okurut, who started ahead of Didi Mohammed.

Police remain on top with 19 points from nine games, followed by Blacks Power with 17 as Lugazi leapfrog Mbale Heroes to third with 14.

Elsewhere, Experienced coach Richard Makumbi started on a positive note as Lugazi came from a goal down to beat Kiyinda Boys in Kampala.

Jinja seek momentum

Match day nine continues on Friday at the same Mbale Stadium as Jinja North travel to face Kataka. The Jinja side finally broke their duck on Monday when they beat Onduparaka for their first win of the season.

They face a Kataka side without their head coach Godfrey Awachango who will complete a three-week ban on Sunday.

Awachango was sanctioned by the Fufa disciplinary panel after ordering his players to walk off the pitch and abandon their match against Kyetume last month.

Coach Sadiq Ssempijja believes the win over Onduparaka finally launched their season as he seeks to promote the second team in succession after lifting Mbarara City in May.

STARTIMES FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Results

Mbale Heroes 0-4 Police

Blacks Power 3-0 Booma

Kyetume 0-2 Ndejje University

Kiyinda Boys 1-2 Lugazi

Onduparaka 3-0 Kaaro Karungi

Kigezi Homeboyz 2-0 Young Elephant

Friday fixture – 4 pm